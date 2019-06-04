Sheremetyevo International Airport Celebrates the Launch of Brussels Airlines Route to Brussels

MOSCOW, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunday, 2nd June marked the launch of direct flights from Brussels to Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport via Brussels Airlines. Brussels Airlines said in a statement it was moving its Moscow route to Sheremetyevo because the airport is "among the first choice of corporate travellers."

About the move, Brussels Airlines stated Sheremetyevo was an attractive airport because of its proximity to the center of Moscow.

Alexander Ponomarenko, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sheremetyevo International Airport, stated, "We are pleased to welcome Brussels Airlines to Sheremetyevo. The airline's decision to move its route is a testament to the infrastructure development we have done over the past few years at SVO. As we continue to improve and expand Sheremetyevo in accordance with our Development Plan, we look forward to welcoming additional carriers to Sheremetyevo."

Sheremetyevo welcomed the inaugural Brussels Airlines flight with great fanfare. In a celebration of both cultures, arriving passengers and crew were greeted by Smurfs and a troupe of Russian dancers.

The Inaugural flight event was attended by Denis Pashkovsky, Deputy General Director, Commercial Activities, Sheremetyevo International Airport; Anna Zakharenkova, Head of Public Relations, Sheremetyevo International Airport; H.E. Jean-Arthur Regibeau, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Belgium to Russia; representatives of the Belgian Embassy; Oleg Prozorov, General Director of the Belgian-Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce in Russia; and Anton Melnikov, Representative of visit.brussels.

The flight arrived on time according to the schedule.

The flight from Sheremetyevo to Brussels on Brussels Airlines runs Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday at 16.10. Beginning 29 June, there will also be a Saturday flight to Brussels at 19.40.

SOURCE Sheremetyevo International Airport