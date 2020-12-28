Sheremetyevo International Airport Manages First Shipment Of Sputnik V Vaccine To Argentina

MOSCOW, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheremetyevo International Airport once again managed the logistics of delivering the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine on December 24 when the Russian Direct Investment Fund shipped the first batch of 300,000 doses of the vaccine to Argentina through Sheremetyevo's cargo facilities.

This delivery of the world's first coronavirus vaccine is first of 10 million doses the Government of Argentina will receive.

The supply of 300,000 doses to Argentina is one of the largest single shipments of a COVID vaccine to any country in Latin America.

Transportation of Sputnik V requires special attention throughout the supply chain and must adhere to strict temperature requirements at all stages of transportation. It must be maintained at ultra-low temperatures and be held in specialized thermal containers and ice packs.

All the necessary temperature requirements and other storage conditions were observed at Sheremetyevo by Moscow Cargo, Sheremetyevo's cargo handler, until the vaccine shipment was loaded onto the aircraft. Because of Moscow Cargo's extensive experience in handling pharmaceuticals, including vaccines, it can guarantee the shortest possible time for cargo handling at the required temperature.

Special thermal equipment and isothermal containers are used for the transportation of cargo classified as TTSP, or time & temperature sensitive products, along the apron. The Moscow Cargo terminal has 26 independent storage areas for TTSP cargoes, all with individually adjustable temperature conditions from -20 to +25° C, as well as 60 thermocells in the automated PCHS (Pallet / Container Handling System) for storing unit load devices (ULDs) holding temperature-sensitive cargo.

Argentina is the first country in Latin America to officially authorize the use of Sputnik V vaccine. The delivery of 300,000 doses will enable Argentina to begin mass-scale vaccination before the end of 2020. Sputnik V is currently used for vaccination in Russia.

