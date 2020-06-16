Sheremetyevo Provides Alternate Transportation During Suspension of Inter-Terminal Transfer Trains

MOSCOW, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheremetyevo International Airport has arranged alternate transportation for passengers and visitors traveling between terminal areas from June 15 to July 15, while inter-terminal transfer train service is suspended.

Four different shuttle buses of the public transportation system will run between the north terminals (Terminals B and C) and south terminals (Terminals D, E and F and Terminal Aeroexpress) terminals. Two will run from 05:37 — 01:05 from Terminals B and C to Terminals D, E and F, one leaving every 15 minutes and the other leaving every 20 minutes. Two others will run in the opposite direction from 05:23 — 00:09, one departing every 15 minutes and the other departing every 20 minutes.

Passengers arriving by Aeroexpress can take a free shuttle bus to Terminal B. Shuttle buses depart every 30 minutes from 6:15 to 00:45 from the railway terminal to Terminal B, and from 5:45 to 00:15 in the opposite direction.



In addition, passengers can take Aeroexpress express buses from the Khovrino metro station to Terminal B. The bus travels without additional stops on the toll road directly to Terminal B, with a total travel time of about 20 minutes.

The regular schedule of Aeroexpress trains from the Belorussky Train Station to Sheremetyevo Airport was restored as of June 15. Information about the schedule of trains and Aeroexpress express buses in Sheremetyevo is available on the Aeroexpress official website, https://aeroexpress.ru/aero.html.

Information about public transportation between the north and south

Terminals of Sheremetyevo Airport

From Terminals B, C to Terminals D, E, F Route No. Period of operation Departure intervals Shuttle bus No. 949 06:30 — 22:00 Every 15 minutes Bus No. 851 05:37 — 01:05 Every 20 minutes

From Terminals D, E, F to Terminals B, C Route No. Period of operation Departure intervals Shuttle bus No. 948 07:30 — 22:00 Every 15 minutes Bus No. 817 05:23 — 00:09 Every 20 minutes

SOURCE Sheremetyevo International Airport