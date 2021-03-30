Shermco Names New President And Chief Operating Officer

IRVING, Texas, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shermco Industries, a nationwide electrical testing, maintenance, commissioning, and repair services provider, has named Peter J. Holland as President and Chief Operating Officer, the company announced today.

Mr. Holland comes to Shermco with more than 35 years of diverse industry experience across the energy, infrastructure, buildings and environment sectors. Prior to joining Shermco, Mr. Holland spent five years at multinational engineering firm AECOM, most recently as Executive Vice President and Region Executive. Before that, he was President and CEO of Texas Sterling Construction, and earlier, led various middle market and large cap businesses delivering critical consulting, engineering, design-build, construction, and operations and maintenance field services to industrial clients, federal and municipal agencies, and utilities across North America and Asia.

He holds a Bachelor of Civil Engineering degree from the United States Air Force Academy and a Master of Civil Engineering from University of New Hampshire and has completed the Executive Education program at Harvard Business School, Finance for Senior Executives. He is affiliated with a number of professional organizations, including the National Society of Professional Engineers, the Design Build Institute of America, the Associated General Contractors of America and the American Society of Civil Engineers.

"Pete brings a hands on and highly collaborative approach to delivering quality services on-time, on-budget, and with safety as a core principle," said Shermco CEO Tom Bartolomei. "Our industry has significant expansion opportunity, particularly in the areas of grid modernization, high-tech, energy security, resiliency, and distributed energy networks that incorporate renewables and battery storage. Pete's network of clients, strategic partners and industry talent will be a force multiplier enabling us to execute on our strategy and growth plans," Bartolomei added.

Bill Mohl, Shermco Executive Chairman, said, "Pete's diverse leadership experience, along with his consistent track record of profitable growth and high employee engagement, makes him a perfect complement to our executive leadership team. Pete's experience and leadership will be critical as we continue to grow and respond to market opportunities and further enhance our bottom-line performance in all of our service lines through improved operational discipline while ensuring the safety of our employees and customers."

Shermco is a portfolio company of Gryphon Investors.

About Shermco

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Shermco provides electrical testing, maintenance, commissioning, and repair services to a wide range of utility, industrial, energy, and other end markets. With more than 25 locations, Shermco serves a diversified blue-chip customer base across North America. The Company is an active participant in the InterNational Electrical Testing Association, Electrical Apparatus Service Association, and American Wind Energy Association. For more information, please visit www.shermco.com.

About Gryphon Investors

Based in San Francisco, Gryphon Investors (www.gryphoninvestors.com) is a leading private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively enhancing middle-market companies in partnership with experienced management. The firm has managed over $5.0 billion of equity investments and capital since 1997. Gryphon targets making equity investments of $50 million to $300 million in portfolio companies with enterprise values ranging from approximately $100 million to $600 million. Gryphon prioritizes investment opportunities where it can form strong partnerships with owners and executives to build leading companies, utilizing Gryphon's capital, specialized professional resources, and operational expertise.

