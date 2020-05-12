Shermco Welcomes New VP, National Accounts

IRVING, Texas, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shermco Industries today announced that Tom Tener will be joining Shermco as VP, National Accounts, effective May 4, 2020.

Tom will be joining Shermco from TECO-Westinghouse, where he held multiple titles, such as, National Sales Manager and Regional Manager – Southwest Region for the past 20 years. Thomas will be bringing his experience in sales of industrial and commercial products to Shermco to expand the National Account reach and strengthen Shermco in multiple new markets.

Additionally, Tom's experiences that will benefit Shermco moving forward include:

Exceptional strategic business and sales planning

Creating national account and operation team synergy

Complete Services packaging and pricing to propel growth

"Shermco's stellar market reputation makes me very excited to be joining the Shermco Family," says Tener. "There is tremendous opportunity to grow Shermco's market share in a variety of channels utilizing the top down approach that has made them so successful. I look forward to contributing to Shermco's future successes."

"Tom brings great leadership and knowledge of the industry to Shermco. He is a great cultural fit for our organization and we are all excited to have him onboard." says Shermco President, Jason Greer. "We look forward to expanding our successful National Accounts strategy with Tom at the helm."

About Shermco: Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Shermco provides electrical testing, maintenance, commissioning, and repair services to a wide range of utility, industrial, energy, and other end markets. With more than 30 locations, Shermco serves a diversified blue-chip customer base across North America. The Company is an active participant in the InterNational Electrical Testing Association, Electrical Apparatus Service Association, and American Wind Energy Association. For more information, please visit www.shermco.com.

