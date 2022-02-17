Shermeil Dass, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shermeil Dass, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Psychiatrist for her work in the medical field and in acknowledgment of her work in private practice.

Dr. Dass is an experienced Psychiatrist with a background in the Foster Care System and the Juvenile Justice System. She has now been working in the field for 19 years.



Shermeil Dass

Dr. Dass attended a six-year BS/MD program at NEO COM in Rootstown, OH. She next completed a residency in General Psychiatry, followed by a Fellowship in Child Psychiatry, at the University Hospitals of Cleveland, associated with Case Western Reserve. In addition, she served as the Chief Resident during her time at the University Hospitals of Cleveland. Dr. Dass is licensed to practice medicine in California and is board-certified in Psychiatry and Child & Adolescent Psychiatry by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology (ABPN). The ABPN is a non-profit organization that upholds the standards and accreditation of Psychiatry and Neurology.



She was a Staff Psychiatrist at the Laurelwood Psychiatric Hospital and Counseling Centers in Willoughby, OH, until 2002. After she graduated, Dr. Dass moved to Santa Cruz, CA, to work in the County of Santa Cruz as a Staff Psychiatrist. She worked in the foster care system and the juvenile justice system, where she met children with many different types of needs. Dr. Dass worked with the transitional age youth team for more than ten years. In 2010, she began working at Camp Recovery in Scotts Valley, CA, as a Psychiatric Consultant for adolescents. In 2013, Dr. Dass began presenting lectures about psychiatric illnesses and treatments and careers in psychiatry at King County College in King City, CA.



Dr. Dass' patients often come to her experiencing symptoms from anxiety disorders, ADHD, mood disorders, autism, psychotic disorders, and mood disorders. She talks with her patients to understand their symptoms and then treats them with a mix of pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical measures. These treatments can include prescribing medications, therapy, or referring the child to another type of specialist.



In her mission to provide the highest level of psychiatric care, she maintains a non-judgmental environment to help clients work on their mental health and improve their lives. Dr. Dass has now been in private practice for nine years. Her office is located at 655 Capitola Road, Suite 200 in Santa Cruz, CA. To provide safe care during the Coronavirus pandemic, she is offering all appointments via Zoom TeleHealth Services, Monday through Friday.



To remain up-to-date in the field, Dr. Dass maintains an affiliation with the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. She has been recognized for her exceptional work with a profile feature on IssueWire, and was the recipient of the Steven M. Thompson Award in 2004.



For more information, visit http://www.drsdass.com/index.html.

