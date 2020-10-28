Sherri Garner Brumbaugh Elected 76th ATA Chair

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Board of Directors of American Trucking Associations elected Sherri Garner Brumbaugh, president and CEO of Garner Transportation Group, Findlay, Ohio, the 76th chair of the nation's leading trucking industry association.

"I am humbled and honored to be chosen by my fellow truckers to be chair of ATA," Garner Brumbaugh said. "Despite the unprecedented challenges we face, I look forward to representing ATA and telling the country just how important and essential our industry is. The past seven months have shown just how much our country relies on trucking, and that is a message I want to shout loudly and proudly as your chair."

Garner Brumbaugh succeeds Randy Guillot, president of Triple G Express Inc. and Southeastern Motor Freight Inc.

"Sherri has been tireless booster of trucking, not just in Ohio, but across the country," said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. "As a second-generation trucker and ATA leader, she has deep roots in our industry and association and I congratulate her on this honor."

Garner Brumbaugh is the second member of her family to be elected ATA chair, following her father Vern Garner who led the federation from 2002-2003. In addition to her work with ATA, she has been active with the Ohio Trucking Association, Truckload Carriers Association, Truckers Against Trafficking and Wreaths Across America.

Following the Board vote, Garner Brumbaugh spoke to the ATA Management Conference & Exhibition via video, which can be seen here.

The Board also elected Harold Sumerford Jr., CEO of J&M Tank Lines Inc., Birmingham, Alabama, as ATA first vice chairman and Dan Van Alstine, president and COO of Ruan Transportation Management Systems, Des Moines, Iowa, as ATA second vice chairman. In addition, the Board named Andrew Boyle, co-president of Boyle Transportation, Billerica, Massachusetts, and Darren Hawkins, CEO of YRC Worldwide Inc., Overland Park, Kansas, as ATA vice chairmen. In addition, the Board re-elected John M. Smith, chairman of Admiralty Holdings Inc., as secretary and John A. Smith, president and CEO of FedEx Freight, as treasurer.

