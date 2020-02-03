Sherry Hwang Named 2020 Leadership Awards Finalist by Women in Technology

Sherry and Jeff Hwang launched Pyramid Systems in 1995 and have grown the company to more than 200 employees. Sherry's leadership philosophy of taking care of her clients and people is the main reason behind Pyramid's success. Outside of work, Sherry spends most of her time and resources on philanthropic efforts. She serves on the Board of Directors for the Red Cross and the Tzu Chi Foundation. She mentors the next-generation of business leaders with the International Leadership Foundation. Sherry and Jeff also sponsors a Georgia State scholarship fund for international STEM students.

"I'm honored to be considered for a WIT award. Helping further the careers of women in technology gives me great pleasure. It's so important as you advance in life and business to bring others along with you," Sherry Hwang said.

Women in Technology will announce winners at a gala event on Thursday, May 21st, at the Sheraton Hotel in Tysons Corner, Virginia. For the full list categories and finalists, visit the Women in Technology website.

About Pyramid Systems, Inc.

Pyramid Systems is a technology solutions company that enables digital transformation for federal agencies via Modernization, DevSecOps, Cloud, Analytics, and Biometrics technology services. Our talented agile engineers apply human-centered design and modern software development techniques to produce next-generation solutions. Pyramid's proven methods and tools empower forward-thinking innovations, accelerate production-ready software, and deliver secure, high-quality solutions that last. Visit www.pyramidsystems.com to learn more.

SOURCE Pyramid Systems, Inc.

Related Links

https://pyramidsystems.com

