Sherwin-Williams Announces Pricing of Cash Tender Offers for Certain of its Outstanding Notes

CLEVELAND, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) ("Sherwin-Williams") today announced the determination of the pricing for its previously announced cash tender offers (the "Tender Offers") to purchase up to $1.5 billion combined aggregate principal amount (the "Maximum Tender Amount") of its outstanding 2.250% Senior Notes due 2020 (up to an increased sublimit of $1,010,165,000 aggregate principal amount) (the "2020 Notes") and 2.750% Senior Notes due 2022 (up to an adjusted sublimit of $489,835,000 aggregate principal amount) (the "2022 Notes" and, together with the 2020 Notes, the "Notes").

The terms and conditions of the Tender Offers are described in the Offer to Purchase, dated August 12, 2019 (as amended, the "Offer to Purchase").

Sherwin-Williams will pay holders who validly tendered and did not validly withdraw their Notes at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 23, 2019 (the "Early Tender Time"), the Total Tender Offer Consideration of $1,001.98 for each $1,000 principal amount of its 2020 Notes accepted for purchase and $1,023.61 for each $1,000 principal amount of its 2022 Notes accepted for purchase, plus, in each case, accrued and unpaid interest in respect of such Notes from the last interest payment date to, but not including, the Early Settlement Date (as defined below). The applicable Total Tender Offer Consideration for each $1,000 principal amount of Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase (the "Total Tender Offer Consideration") was determined in the manner described in the Offer to Purchase, calculated as of 11:00 a.m., New York City time, on August 26, 2019 (the "Price Determination Date").

The Total Tender Offer Consideration is detailed in the table below.

CUSIP

Number Title of

Security Aggregate

Principal

Amount

Outstanding Series Cap

(Aggregate

Principal

Amount) (1) Acceptance

Priority

Level Reference

U.S.

Treasury

Security Bloomberg

Reference

Page Reference

Yield Fixed Spread

(basis points)

(2) Total Tender

Offer

Consideration (2)(3) 824348

AT3 2.250%

Senior Notes

due 2020 $1,439,073,000 $1,010,165,000 1 1.500%

U.S.

Treasury

due

05/15/2020 FIT3 1.818% +15 $1,001.98 824348

AU0 2.750%

Senior Notes

due 2022 $1,250,000,000 $489,835,000 2 1.500%

U.S.

Treasury

due

08/15/2022 FIT1 1.441% +40 $1,023.61

(1) As a result of the increase in the Series Cap for the 2020 Notes to $1,010,165,000 and the application of the Maximum Tender Amount of $1.5 billion, the Series Cap for the 2022 Notes was effectively adjusted to $489,835,000 and the aggregate principal amount of 2022 Notes that Sherwin-Williams has accepted for purchase is $489,835,000.



(2) Includes the Early Tender Premium of $30.00 per $1,000 principal amount of Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase.



(3) Per $1,000 principal amount of Notes tendered and validly accepted.

Settlement for Notes that are validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Early Tender Time, and that are accepted for purchase, will be August 28, 2019 (the "Early Settlement Date"), two business days following the Price Determination Date.

Because the aggregate principal amount of the 2022 Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn is greater than the Series Cap for the 2022 Notes, the Tender Offer for the 2022 Notes will be subject to proration. The aggregate principal amount of each holder's validly tendered 2022 Notes accepted for purchase will be determined by multiplying each holder's tender by the approximate proration factor of 55.0% and rounding the product down to the nearest $1,000 principal amount.

The Tender Offers will expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on September 9, 2019. However, because the aggregate principal amount of Notes that was validly tendered as of the Early Tender Time is greater than the Maximum Tender Amount, holders who validly tender any Notes after the Early Tender Time will not have any of their Notes accepted for purchase. The Notes not accepted for purchase will be promptly returned or credited to the holder's account.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc. are acting as dealer managers for the Tender Offers. The tender agent and information agent for the Tender Offers is Global Bondholder Services Corporation.

Requests for documentation for the Tender Offers should be directed to Global Bondholder Services Corporation at (866) 807-2200 (U.S. toll-free), (212) 430-3774 (banks and brokers) or by email at contact@gbsc-usa.com. Questions regarding the Tender Offers should be directed to Citigroup Global Markets Inc. at (800) 558-3745 (toll-free) or (212) 723-6106 (collect) or U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc. at (877) 558-2607 (toll-free) or (980) 613-4472 (collect).

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The Tender Offers are made only by and pursuant to the terms of the Offer to Purchase. The Tender Offers are not being made in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, "blue sky" or other laws of such jurisdiction. In any jurisdiction in which the securities or "blue sky" laws require offers to be made by a licensed broker or dealer, any offer will be deemed to be made on behalf of Sherwin-Williams by a dealer manager, or one or more registered brokers or dealers that are licensed under the laws of such jurisdiction. None of Sherwin-Williams, the dealer managers or the tender agent and information agent makes any recommendations as to whether holders should tender their Notes pursuant to the Tender Offers.

About Sherwin-Williams

Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution, and sale of paints, coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. Sherwin-Williams manufactures products under well-known brands such as Sherwin-Williams®, Valspar®, HGTV HOME® by Sherwin-Williams, Dutch Boy®, Krylon®, Minwax®, Thompson's® Water Seal®, Cabot® and many more. With global headquarters in Cleveland, Ohio, Sherwin-Williams® branded products are sold exclusively through a chain of more than 4,900 company-operated stores and facilities, while the company's other brands are sold through leading mass merchandisers, home centers, independent paint dealers, hardware stores, automotive retailers, and industrial distributors. The Sherwin-Williams Performance Coatings Group supplies a broad range of highly-engineered solutions for the construction, industrial, packaging and transportation markets in more than 120 countries around the world. Sherwin-Williams shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol: SHW).

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based upon management's current expectations, estimates, assumptions and beliefs concerning future events and conditions and may discuss, among other things, anticipated future performance (including sales and earnings), expected growth, future business plans and the costs and potential liability for environmental-related matters and the lead pigment and lead-based paint litigation. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "project," "could," "plan," "goal," "potential," "seek," "intend" or "anticipate" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of Sherwin-Williams' control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements and from Sherwin-Williams' historical results and experience.

These risks, uncertainties and other factors include such things as: general business conditions, strengths of retail and manufacturing economies and growth in the coatings industry; changes in general domestic economic conditions such as inflation rates, interest rates, tax rates, unemployment rates, higher labor and healthcare costs, recessions, and changing government policies, laws and regulations; changes in raw material and energy supplies and pricing; changes in Sherwin-Williams' relationships with customers and suppliers; Sherwin-Williams' ability to successfully integrate past and future acquisitions into Sherwin-Williams' existing operations, including Valspar Corporation, as well as the performance of the businesses acquired; risks inherent in the achievement of additional anticipated cost synergies resulting from Sherwin-Williams' acquisition of Valspar Corporation and the timing thereof; competitive factors, including pricing pressures and product innovation and quality; Sherwin-Williams' ability to attain cost savings from productivity initiatives; risks and uncertainties associated with Sherwin-Williams' expansion into and operations in Asia, Europe, South America and other foreign markets, including general economic conditions, inflation rates, recessions, foreign currency exchange rates, foreign investment and repatriation restrictions, legal and regulatory constraints, civil unrest and other external economic and political factors; the achievement of growth in foreign markets, such as Asia, Europe and South America; increasingly stringent domestic and foreign governmental regulations, including those affecting health, safety and the environment; inherent uncertainties involved in assessing Sherwin-Williams' potential liability for environmental-related activities; other changes in governmental policies, laws and regulations, including changes in tariff policies, as well as changes in accounting policies and standards and taxation requirements (such as new tax laws and new or revised tax law interpretations); the nature, cost, quantity and outcome of pending and future litigation and other claims, including the lead pigment and lead-based paint litigation, and the effect of any legislation and administrative regulations relating thereto; adverse weather conditions and natural disasters; and other risks, uncertainties and factors described from time to time in Sherwin-Williams' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Holders are cautioned that it is not possible to predict or identify all of the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results and that the above list should not be considered to be a complete list. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and Sherwin-Williams undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Jim Jaye

Senior Vice President – Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Sherwin-Williams

Direct: 216.515.8682

james.r.jaye@sherwin.com

Eric Swanson

Vice President – Investor Relations

Sherwin-Williams

Direct: 216.566.2766

eric.r.swanson@sherwin.com

Media Contact:

Mike Conway

Director – Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

Sherwin-Williams

Direct: 216.515.4393

mike.conway@sherwin.com

SOURCE The Sherwin-Williams Company

