Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $1.34 per Common Share

CLEVELAND, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $1.34 per common share payable on June 5, 2020, to shareholders of record on May 22, 2020.

Investor Relations Contacts: Media Contact:



Jim Jaye Julie Young Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Vice President, Global Corporate Communications Sherwin-Williams Sherwin-Williams Direct: 216.515.8682 Direct: 216.515.8849 [email protected] [email protected]



Eric Swanson

Vice President, Investor Relations

Sherwin-Williams

Direct: 216.566.2766

[email protected]



SOURCE The Sherwin-Williams Company

Related Links

http://www.sherwin.com

