Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $1.34 per Common Share
Apr 22, 2020, 12:00 ET
CLEVELAND, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $1.34 per common share payable on June 5, 2020, to shareholders of record on May 22, 2020.
Investor Relations Contacts:
Media Contact:
Jim Jaye
Julie Young
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Vice President, Global Corporate Communications
Sherwin-Williams
Sherwin-Williams
Direct: 216.515.8682
Direct: 216.515.8849
Eric Swanson
Vice President, Investor Relations
Sherwin-Williams
Direct: 216.566.2766
SOURCE The Sherwin-Williams Company
