Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $1.34 per Common Share
The Sherwin-Williams Company
Jul 22, 2020, 12:45 ET
CLEVELAND, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $1.34 per common share payable on September 11, 2020, to shareholders of record on August 21, 2020.
