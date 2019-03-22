Sherwin-Williams to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on April 23, 2019

CLEVELAND, March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) will issue a press release announcing its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 prior to the opening of the market on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. At that time, a copy of the press release and information regarding Sherwin-Williams' financial condition, operating segment results and other information will be available by clicking on this link Sherwin-Williams Press Releases, then clicking on the reference to the April 23rd release.

The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results of the first quarter, and its outlook for the second quarter and full year 2019, at 11:00 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Participating on the call will be Sherwin-Williams' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, John Morikis, along with other senior executives.

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously in the listen only mode by Issuer Direct. To listen to the webcast on the Sherwin-Williams website, click on https://investors.sherwin-williams.com/press/, then click on the webcast icon following the reference to the April 23rd release. The webcast will also be available at Issuer Direct's Investor Calendar website, www.investorcalendar.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available at this link http://investors.sherwin-williams.com/press/ beginning approximately two hours after the call ends until Friday, May 10, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. EDT.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Bob Wells

Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs

Sherwin-Williams

Direct: 216.566.2244

rjwells@sherwin.com

Jim Jaye

Vice President, Investor Relations

Sherwin-Williams

Direct: 216.515.8682

james.r.jaye@sherwin.com

Media Contact:

Mike Conway

Director, Corporate Communications

Sherwin-Williams

Direct: 216.515.4393

SOURCE The Sherwin-Williams Company

Related Links

http://www.sherwin.com

