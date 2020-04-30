SheTech Launches Virtual Summit to Activate High School Girls into STEM

SALT LAKE CITY, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women Tech Council (WTC), a national organization focused on the economic impact of women in technology, today launched the first ever SheTech Live Virtual Summit to activate high school girls to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). As people across the country physically distance, the Summit connects thousands of girls with industry mentors and role models to inspire their future decisions about careers and opportunities.

"During this time when traditional education and every facet of society is facing unprecedented circumstances and challenges, it has never been more crucial to have the next generation of STEM leaders engaged and inspired to solve the real world challenges surrounding us all," said Cydni Tetro, President of Women Tech Council. "By inspiring these girls to use technology to create impact in everything from food and fashion to disaster response and global supply chain, we are driving the long term strength and vitality of our economy, workforce, talent pipeline, and technology industry."

In past years, SheTech included large, in-person gatherings for girls to connect. This year's Summit was launched to provide a live experience where high school girls across the state can come together at the same time, share a common experience, and have insights that help them see how their dreams can be accomplished with technology. The Summit was specifically designed to meet the needs of students during this unique time, and included collaboration and partnerships with STEM teachers, technology companies, government officials and education leaders.

Through live career workshops, industry mentor interactions and insights from inspiring role models like the women leading the response and technology to beat COVID-19, the Summit helps students see the need for them in technology careers and the unparalleled opportunities to create impact working in these fields. Thousands of girls, hundreds of industry mentors and several leading industry companies will participate. The Summit will also allow students to share their passions for STEM with a student-made workshop competition and a celebration for graduating seniors showing off their accomplishments in SheTech and STEM.

Over the last seven years, SheTech has activated more than 15,000 girls to pursue STEM fields. In addition to the Summit, SheTech is a year-round program with opportunities to engage girls in STEM through industry internships, mentor and role model connections, information about college scholarships and help connecting with STEM resources in their school and district. This continued exposure and integration with industry helps give them the resources and support to launch successful careers.

The SheTech Virtual Summit is sponsored by Adobe, Ancestry, Dealertrack, Dell Technologies, Ivanti and Vivint Smart Home.

For more information about SheTech, visit www.shetechexplorer.com .

