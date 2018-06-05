Shiba Park Hotel in Tokyo to Hold Event "2019 First Visit to Zojoji Temple" to Celebrate New Year

TOKYO, Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Shiba Park Hotel in Tokyo announced on December 4 that it will hold an event on December 31 to celebrate the coming of the New Year, and visit Zojoji Temple. This event is designed to provide a uniquely Japanese New Year's experience for guests from overseas.



(Photo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M104041/201811190527/_prw_PI1lg_O7wX6iOs.jpg)



Guests will gather at Japanese restaurant Hanasanshou, eat "toshikoshi-soba" (noodles eaten on New Year's Eve), and be given an introduction to Japan's New Year traditions by hotel staff. Afterward, hotel staff will escort guests to Zojoji Temple and participate in a traditional bell-ringing ceremony. Guests at Shiba Park Hotel are welcome to join the event by paying a JPY3,000 participation fee.



Shiba Park Hotel General Manager Mitsuo Watanabe said:

"The bell-ringing ceremony is a very precious experience even for Japanese people. We would like to share this uniquely Japanese New Year's tradition with our guests, and hope that we can all celebrate together a wonderful New Year."



Japanese Culture Salon SAKURA Manager Yuka Inoue said:

"This is an event we share together with our guests the moment of greeting the New Year in a uniquely Japanese style. We hope to introduce Japanese culture while enjoying the welcoming in of the New Year."



Shiba Park Hotel hopes to make guests' stay a deeply memorable one through this event.



About Shiba Park Hotel (Tokyo, Japan)



Shiba Park Hotel is a city hotel established in 1948 as a hotel for foreign trade delegations. Since then, the hotel has welcomed many guests from overseas. There are 269 guest rooms of various types, Japanese restaurant Hanasanshou, Chinese restaurant Peking, steak restaurant Old City Grill House, bar Fifteen's and Japanese Culture Salon SAKURA. Conveniently located in central Tokyo, the hotel is easily accessible to and from both Haneda and Narita airports by the Airport Limousine Bus. There are four train and subway stations within a walking distance, offering great access to Tokyo's major sightseeing spots and business districts. Shiba Park Hotel continues to welcome guests from around the world with the hope for guests to "feel relaxed as they are at home, even in the midst of a trip."



Website: https://en.shibaparkhotel.com/



SOURCE Shiba Park Hotel

Related Links

https://en.shibaparkhotel.com/

