Shield AI Acquires Heron Systems

SAN DIEGO and ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shield AI , a fast-growing technology company that is applying self-driving car technologies to military aircraft, today announced that it has acquired Heron Systems Inc., a software company known for decisively defeating an experienced Air Force F-16 pilot 5-0, and five other AI-pilots, during the DARPA AlphaDogfight trials.

Together, Shield AI and Heron will accelerate the deployment of advanced AI-pilots to legacy and future military aircraft - an urgent and necessary step toward achieving national security priorities and remaining credible in the face of sophisticated peer countries. This acquisition is being executed as China recently announced the successful development of an AI-pilot for their fighter aircraft that can defeat China's best pilots.

"Truly special AI companies are incredibly rare assets in the defense market. Heron has developed the most advanced AI-pilot for fighter aircraft in the United States. With China already showing comparable results, operationalizing Heron's work for programs such as Next Generation Air Dominance must be a national security priority," said Shield AI cofounder and CEO Ryan Tseng.

"Shield AI enables us the opportunity and scale to accelerate the integration of our AI-pilot on a next generation fighter and UAS. What stood out about Shield AI for us – is that they're really the only ones who have an operational AI pilot that can operate on the edge without GPS or comms, and this has been proven on combat operations," said Brett Darcey , Heron Systems GM.

"Whoever has the best AI-pilots will have a decisive and overwhelming advantage on the battlefield – inferior AI-pilots will be quickly destroyed, militaries without AI-pilots won't stand a chance. The combined Shield AI and Heron team is excited and humbled to contribute to the warfighter, national security, and global stability by operationalizing AI-pilots onboard 6th generation fighters and Group 5 UAS," said Brandon Tseng Shield AI cofounder and former Navy SEAL.

Heron's proprietary, multi-agent deep reinforcement learning framework has enabled its AI software to achieve dominant performance across a broad range of scenarios, including in the aforementioned DARPA AlphaDogfight trials.

Heron Systems will operate as a wholly owned division under Shield AI.

About Shield AI

Shield AI is redefining what is possible for defense and commercial unmanned systems, building self-driving technology that enables intelligent teams of systems to execute complex operations without GPS, communications, or remote pilots. Put simply – we're building the world's best AIpilots.

We are a mission driven company founded to protect service members and civilians with artificially intelligent systems.

Shield AI is a venture-backed company built around a team of proven executives, warfighters with relevant national security experience, and world-class AI engineers. The company is headquartered in San Diego, CA with satellite offices across the United States. Shield AI's products and people are currently in the field actively supporting operations with the US Department of Defense and allies. For more information, visit www.shield.ai.

About Heron Systems

Heron Systems' mission is to innovate and apply cutting-edge AI to build technological supremacy that solves modern war-fighting problems. From advanced R&D and prototypes to full stack solutions, our AI-powered solutions deliver industry leading performance designed to work with existing systems.

Our technical approach is guided by a firm commitment to quality engineering, open architecture, and flexible, extensible systems.

Founded in 1993, Heron Systems has offices in California, MD and Alexandria, VA.

