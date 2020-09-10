Shield AI Co-Founders Honored by WIRED

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shield AI , the AI software company focused on bringing AI to the national security sector, today expressed its appreciation to WIRED for including two of its founders as part of the magazine's " WIRED25: People Who Are Making Things Better " list. CEO Ryan Tseng and COO Brandon Tseng were honored for their contributions in developing AI to protect the lives of service members and civilians. Other technology leaders recognized by WIRED include Apple's Tim Cook and SpaceX's Gwynne Shotwell.

The five-year-old company's AI software enables unmanned systems to interpret signals and react autonomously in dynamic environments, allowing service members to see what lies ahead and make more informed decisions. Shield AI's products are currently in use by the US Department of Defense to augment and extend service members' ability to execute complex missions.

"We're humbled to be included on this list, alongside many individuals we have long admired," said Ryan Tseng. "We are focused on building a defining company committed to the mission of protecting service members and civilians, and this is a whole-of-team effort. We have seen tremendous growth and recognition this year and will build upon this momentum as we continue to scale and expand," added Brandon Tseng.

Shield AI was recently recognized by Fast Company as one of the "World's Most Innovative Companies" for 2020 and by Forbes as one of " America's Most Promising Artificial Intelligence companies ." Shield AI is a venture capital-backed firm backed by top-tier investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Breyer Capital, Homebrew, and Silicon Valley Bank.

About Shield AI

Shield AI was founded in 2015 by Brandon Tseng , a former Navy SEAL, Ryan Tseng , a successful tech entrepreneur, and autonomy expert Andrew Reiter . Today the team is more than 150-strong, with Chief Technology Officer Prof. Nathan Michael of Carnegie Mellon University's Resilient Intelligent Systems Lab leading the company's development of AI systems that operate on the edge in challenging, previously unknown, real-world environments.

Follow Shield AI on LinkedIn and on Twitter .

SOURCE Shield AI

Related Links

https://shield.ai

