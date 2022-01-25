Shield AI Establishes International Office in UAE under Leadership of Bob Harward

Former Navy SEAL Vice Admiral Bob Harward joins Shield AI to lead expansion of company's global operations. Tweet this

Harward joins Shield AI after leading Lockheed Martin's presence in the Middle East since 2014. During his tenure there, he was instrumental in advancing human capital development and industrial partnership initiatives as well as strengthening ties between Middle East Allies and the United States.

"Bob brings a truly special energy and sense of service to everyone he engages with. I couldn't be more excited about him joining Shield AI and bringing that energy and service to Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East as we expand our international operations. We aim to make all of our customers proud, and Bob will help us achieve that aim on a global scale," said Brandon Tseng, former Navy SEAL and cofounder of Shield AI.

Harward is a retired United States Navy Vice Admiral (SEAL) and a former Deputy Commander of the United States Central Command, under the leadership command of General James Mattis. He served on the National Security Council under President George W. Bush and commissioned the National Counterterrorism Center.

Shield AI is a venture-backed company built around a team of proven executives, warfighters with relevant national security experience, and world-class AI engineers. The company is headquartered in San Diego, CA with satellite offices across the United States and abroad. Shield AI's products and people are currently in the field actively supporting operations with the US Department of Defense and allies. For more information, visit www.shield.ai.

