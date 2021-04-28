Shields Health Solutions, A Great Place To Work®, Opens Phoenix Location

PHOENIX, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shields Health Solutions, the country's leading health system specialty pharmacy integrator, has grown tremendously in the last year and due to that growth, has recently opened an office location in Phoenix to better serve its partners around the United States.

Shields Health Solutions is a specialty pharmacy integrator and accelerator for hospital leaders who want to provide a specialty pharmacy program that provides fully integrated, comprehensive on-site care. Shields partners with 70+ health systems across 40+ states and employees more than 1,000 people around the country. The Shields' integrated care model provides better outcomes for tens of thousands chronically ill patients every year.



Headquartered outside Boston, Mass., Shields opened its Phoenix location to provide broader national coverage and support for its growing list of hospital partners around the United States. There are currently 50 Shields employees based in Phoenix.



Shields Health Solutions was recently recognized as A Great Place To Work® and was named one of America's Best Startup Employers by Forbes in 2021. Shields is looking for qualified candidates in the Phoenix area. Candidates can apply for Patient Support Advocate positions by clicking here. You can see what Shields employees say about the company by clicking here.



While the Phoenix office is ready for use, the health and well-being of team members always comes first. Shields will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation in Arizona, but the office will not be- opening for widespread use until it is safe for all.



For more info on Shields Health Solutions, please visit shieldshealthsolutions.com.

About Shields Health Solutions

At Shields, improving lives and elevating performance are at the heart of everything we do. That's why more health system leaders trust Shields to help them elevate and scale clinical, operational and ﬁnancial performance. Not just within specialty pharmacy, but throughout the entire health system. Working alongside your team, Shields leverages its proven collaborative care model; integrated care technologies; and dedicated teams to produce the superior outcomes your patients deserve and the ﬁnancial results your health system demands. Together, we elevate performance where it matters most — expanding payer and drug access; improving therapy management and care coordination; delivering unsurpassed patient experiences; and generating the net operating income you need to accelerate growth. Learn more about how Shields elevates outcomes and performance at shieldshealthsolutions.com.

