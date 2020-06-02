Shields Health Solutions Further Enhances Executive Leadership Team With Four New Appointments

STOUGHTON, Mass., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shields Health Solutions (the "Company"), the leading and largest network of hospital-based specialty pharmacies, today announced four new appointments: Stephen West as Chief Strategy Officer, Cindy MacLean as Chief Legal & Compliance Officer, Paul Hanlon as Chief Information Officer, and Bill Demianiuk as Chief Quality Assurance Officer.

These appointments mark a further enhancement of Shields' leadership team, following the naming of Lee Cooper as Chief Executive Officer. Together with the other members of Shields' leadership team, they will support the Company's growth and expansion strategy.

"Stephen has long been an integral part of the Shields leadership team, focusing on innovative growth initiatives for the Company's long-term success, and we are grateful for his continued commitment in this new role. Cindy, Paul, and Bill have exceptional track records enabling the growth of highly successful businesses, and we're thrilled to have them on board," said Founder and Chairman Jack Shields. "As we continue to build out our management team, we'll be even better positioned to reach more patients and to solidify our position as the national leader in hospital-owned specialty pharmacy."

Mr. Cooper said: "I look forward to working with Stephen, Cindy, Paul, and Bill in bringing to fruition our vision to accelerate Shields' growth. They are proven executives with deep and relevant experience. They will help to drive our success in expanding Shields' differentiated care model nationwide."

As Chief Strategy Officer, Mr. West will help develop and drive the growth strategy of the business. At Shields, he has served as Manager of Strategic Operations and most recently, as Chief of Staff. As Chief of Staff, he worked closely with the Shields executive team to execute key strategic and operational initiatives.

As Chief Legal & Compliance Officer, Ms. MacLean will lead legal and compliance support for Shields' operations, advising on growth and risk mitigation strategies. She is an experienced technology attorney, with more than two decades in global legal departments in healthcare and digital services. Most recently, she served as General Counsel, U.S. and Canada Commercial at GE Healthcare.

As Chief Information Officer, Mr. Hanlon will support Shields' corporate infrastructure and enhance the Company's technology and digital offerings. He has extensive experience driving large-scale technology organizations and change initiatives in healthcare and financial services, including most recently as Chief Information Officer of Magellan Complete Care (MCC), a division of Magellan Health focused on managed care across the U.S.

As Chief Quality Assurance Officer, Mr. Demianiuk will lead the launch of a physician engagement team within the Shields network. He brings more than three decades of healthcare experience, having most recently served as Chief Operating Officer of Shields Health Care Group, a regional provider of MRI, PET/CT, and radiation oncology services.

About Stephen West

Mr. West has held various leadership positions of increasing responsibility since joining Shields Health Solutions in 2017. In his most recent role as Chief of Staff, Mr. West worked closely with the Shields executive team to execute key strategic and operational initiatives, ensuring consistent delivery of the highest level of integrated care across all partners. He focused on identifying and executing innovative growth initiatives to expand the Company into new service lines, hospitals, disease states and therapies.

Before joining Shields, Mr. West was on the Healthcare team at LLR Partners, a private equity firm focused on investing in growth stage companies.

Mr. West earned his B.S. in Commerce with Distinction from the University of Virginia, with concentrations in Finance, Accounting and Global Commerce.

About Cindy MacLean

Ms. MacLean has more than 20 years of experience as a technology attorney in legal departments of the world's leading healthcare and digital services companies.

She has spent the last decade at GE Healthcare, most recently as the General Counsel, U.S. and Canada Commercial. In that role, she led the legal team supporting the company's commercial activities, providing review, analysis and legal counsel for the medical device, life science, digital and enterprise solutions businesses. In addition, she worked with healthcare institutions, payers, providers and partner communities on the creation of innovative business models.

Prior to GE Healthcare, Ms. MacLean spent nearly a decade at Philips Healthcare, where she provided legal and compliance counsel at multiple echelons of the business. Her background in private practice includes roles as litigation partner at Choate, Hall & Stewart and associate at Debevoise & Plimpton.

Ms. MacLean earned her B.A. in Political Science and Government from Cornell University and her J.D. from Columbia University School of Law. She is admitted to practice law in Massachusetts and New York.

About Paul Hanlon

Mr. Hanlon is a seasoned information technology leader with extensive C-suite and management experience in healthcare and financial services.

Most recently, he served as Chief Information Officer of Magellan Complete Care (MCC), a managed care division of Magellan Health formed in 2018 from a historical collection of business lines. As CIO, Mr. Hanlon supported the functional and regulatory demands associated with a rapidly growing newly formed business unit, while establishing a consolidated target architecture to transform to a national line of business.

Previously, Mr. Hanlon served in CIO roles at Senior Whole Health (SWH), a local managed care organization focused on care for seniors with complex conditions, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island. Earlier in his career, Mr. Hanlon held various technology roles of increasing responsibility at Citizens Bank, The Royal Bank of Scotland, and National Australia Bank.

Mr. Hanlon received his B.S. in Applied Physics from University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, UK. He is also a graduate of the Australian Graduate School of Management in Sydney, Australia.

About Bill Demianiuk

Mr. Demianiuk brings more than three decades of healthcare experience, having most recently served as Chief Operating Officer of Shields Health Care Group, a regional provider of MRI, PET/CT, and radiation oncology services. In that role, he was responsible for establishing numerous joint ventures in all facets of Shields Health Care Group's divisions, starting new service lines, and ensuring the highest quality for standards, effective resource alignment, measurement, and accountability.

He joined Shields Health Care Group in 1992, hired to lead the Marketing and Quality Assurance division. Prior to then, Mr. Demianiuk worked at E.I. Du Pont de Nemours for 12 years, holding positions in global product management, marketing, and sales.

Mr. Demianiuk graduated from the University of Maine at Orono with a Bachelor of Science degree.

About Shields Health Solutions

Shields Health Solutions is a specialty pharmacy integrator and care provider, partnering with hospital leaders on every aspect of specialty pharmacy creation, growth and management. Shields provides the fastest, lowest risk model for health systems to create or grow a hospital-owned specialty pharmacy program. Started in 2012, Shields partners with health systems to provide on-site pharmacy and care professionals, a purpose-built specialty pharmacy technology platform, access to nearly all limited distribution drugs (LDDs) and most (health insurance) payors in the nation.

Through a differentiated care model that "plugs into" centralized infrastructure and provides high-touch pharmacy liaisons on-site, Shields delivers superior value and a best-in-class experience to health systems, patients, payers, and manufacturers. This results from unparalleled medication adherence (92%), quicker time to therapy (<48 hours), improved patient satisfaction (85 NPS), decrease in re-admissions, lower medical spend, and fewer adverse events. For more information, see https://www.shieldshealthsolutions.com/.

