Shift Technology Names Donald Matejko Chief Revenue Officer

"As a growth-stage technology company serving the global insurance industry, Shift is already doing business in a number of different markets, each with their own unique attributes and cultures," explained Jeremy Jawish, CEO and co-founder, Shift Technology. "Don's customer-centric approach, combined with his experience in executing successful global GTM strategies for organizations similar to ours makes him a perfect fit to support our future growth."

"Shift is incredibly well positioned to be the 'change agent' behind a real transformation in the insurance industry and I'm honored to be a part of the team tasked with making that happen," added Matejko. "I've joined a visionary company offering technology solutions that are already helping revolutionize the insurance claims process for carriers and their policyholders around the globe."

Matejko brings 25-years' of GTM experience and expertise to his role of CRO. During the course of his career, he has been instrumental in bringing his extensive SaaS experience to help build high performance revenue teams. Matejko has a proven track record of helping companies establish core fluency around market scale and executing a deep focus on the customer journey and buying experience to take advantage of hyper growth markets.

About Shift Technology

Shift Technology delivers the only AI-native fraud detection and claims automation solutions built specifically for the global insurance industry. Our SaaS solutions identify individual and network fraud with double the accuracy of competing offerings, and provide contextual guidance to help insurers achieve faster, more accurate claim resolutions. Shift has analyzed hundreds of millions of claims to date and was presented Frost & Sullivan's 2020 Global Claims Solutions for Insurance Market Leadership Award. For more information please visit www.shift-technology.com.

