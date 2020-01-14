Shift5, Inc., Awarded US Air Force Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Funding

WASHINGTON, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybersecurity company Shift5, Inc., announces that it has been awarded a Phase I Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) contract from the US Air Force through its SBIR AFWERX technology innovation program. This innovation program accelerates the development of cybersecurity technology for Air Force aircrafts and other operational technology (OT) platforms.

The contract recognizes Shift5's excellence in designing cybersecurity products that provide resilience for operational technology (OT) systems through continuous monitoring, intrusion detection, and intrusion prevention capabilities.

The AFWERX program funds entities whose solutions stimulate technological innovation, strengthening the role of small businesses in meeting Department of Defense (DoD) research and development needs.

Shift 5 will use this award to conduct discovery, identify military customers, and collect demonstration requirements as required by Phase I funding awards.

"The SBIR program is a great vehicle to extend Shift5's commercial OT cybersecurity solutions to Air Force users. This will allow us to grow the use cases for Shift5 and provide innovations that close security shortfalls for the military," says Mike Weigand, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Shift5.

"We look forward to rapidly deploying proofs of concepts to help the Air Force commands achieve their mission and add to the overall survivability and resiliency of critical systems," says Jenny Kim, Head of Product at Shift5.

About Shift5

Shift5 is a cybersecurity company based in Arlington, VA. Shift5 products defend OT platforms such as planes, trains, and tanks from cyber attacks. Shift5 protects vulnerable embedded serial data buses within OT platforms through hardware and software. To learn more, visit https://shift5.io/ .

About AFWERX

Established in 2017 by the Secretary of the Air Force, AFWERX is a catalyst for agile Air Force engagement across industry, academia, and non-traditional contributors to create transformative opportunities. The core mission of AFWERX is to improve Air Force capabilities by connecting innovators, simplifying technology transfer, and accelerating results. AFWERX has partnered with the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), a scientific research organization operated by the U.S. Air Force Materiel Command, to streamline the SBIR process to increase the efficiency, effectiveness, and transition rate of the SBIR program.

