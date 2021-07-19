Shiftsmart Named As Gold Winner in The 2021 North American Inspiring Workplaces Awards

DALLAS, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shiftsmart has been named as a Gold Award Winner in the 2021 North American Inspiring Workplaces Awards. Shiftsmart is humbled to be recognized under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) category, as the company has been dedicated to making an impact on the communities they serve.

The Inspiring Corporate Social Responsibility award recognizes companies like Shiftsmart whose employees are dedicated to creating innovative solutions to support those in need. The award recognizes Shiftsmart for their initiative, Get Shift Done , and the impact it made on both the workforce and the wider social contribution to hunger relief. In its first 12 months, Get Shift Done provided, packaged, distributed, delivered and/or served 60 million meals in 12 regions across the United States. More than 28,000 individuals who lost their paychecks due to the pandemic registered with the program via the Shiftsmart platform and completed nearly one million shifts among 110 hunger relief non-profit organizations in response to the surge in demand for food. Unemployed individuals were paid nearly $15 million from the Get Shift Done initiative.

"It is a great honor to be recognized as an inspiring place to work for our employees and for their service to the community," said Aakash Kumar, CEO and Founder of Shiftsmart. "We are proud to have served as a resource to displaced workers during the past year."

Inspiring Workplaces™ was created by the merger of The Employee Engagement Alliance and The Employee Engagement Awards. It believes in recognizing and shaping the new, forward-thinking organizations of the future. By shedding the light on these innovative workplaces via the awards, it helps to encourage positive change in workplaces as well as provide a source of inspiration and education for those who seek it. The Inspiring Workplaces Awards recognize great work and inspire others to follow suit.

"Our mission from the beginning has been to be worker centric and to increase every worker's quality of life," Kumar added. "In 2020, the modern labor market changed drastically as a result of COVID-19 and Shiftsmart was able to swiftly react to ensure our worker base would have a place to look to for support. As we saw hundreds and then thousands of our workers losing shifts due to the capacity limitations imposed on restaurants and hotels. To answer this spiking need, Get Shift Done was launched to assist the displaced service industry workers find opportunities for supplemental income through our app."

Founded In 2015, Shiftsmart , a labor management platform serving the modern workforce, revolutionized the flexible labor market with its digital platform powered by cutting-edge technology. It intelligently matches the right worker to the right job so that employers can increase fulfillment, reduce churn and improve worker quality. Known for their ability to quickly scale-up or down to meet critical workforce demand on a global scale, Shiftsmart's global community provides millions of skilled shifts across many industries in more than 50 countries.

For more information about The 2021 North American Inspiring Workplace Awards, please visit https://www.inspiring-workplaces.com/past-winners/north-america-finalists-2021/. For more information about Get Shift Done, please visit www.getshiftdone.org .

