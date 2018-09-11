Shiji Group Launches New International Website to Cater for Group's Growth

BEIJING, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After a busy year of strategic technology acquisitions in the hospitality industry and the opening of multiple offices across the world, Shiji Group launched a brand new website www.shijigroup.com to present its offerings and the company's vision to the global audience.

New Shiji Group Website

"2018 was an important year for us in that it marked a lot of strategic acquisitions that we had been working on for a long time. It was also the year we opened more international offices in the U.S., Australia, Japan, and Europe, to name some locations. That meant we needed to refresh our online presence to answer the many requests we're getting from around the world," said Kevin King, Shiji Group COO.

The new website presents the full spectrum of products and services that the Shiji Group offers including the various brands and how they operate in the numerous industries that Shiji Group services (Hospitality, Food Tech, Retail, and Entertainment).

In addition to that, the products and their availability in the various regions have been clearly shown so hoteliers that are looking to upgrade their technology solutions can connect with their local offices and understand what is available to them.

Designed using the most modern platforms available, the website was made to grow with the company and the ever-growing product offering from the group.

About Shiji Group

Shiji Group provides software solutions and services for the hospitality, food service, retail and entertainment industries, ranging from hotel management solutions, to food and beverage and retail systems, payment gateways, data management, online distribution and more.

Founded in 1998 as a network solutions provider for hotels, Shiji Group today comprises 4,000 employees in 70+ subsidiaries and brands, serving over 60,000 hotels, 200,000 restaurants and 400,000 retail outlets.

With the benefit of investment partners such as Alibaba, Shiji develops a network of cloud technology platforms that facilitate data exchange by connecting businesses vertically and horizontally across related industries. The importance of cross-industry integration to connect all levels of the supply chain, from guests, to distributors and suppliers of all types is a critical part of our mission. Our goal is to facilitate the transition to fully integrated systems for our clients through a network of platforms that communicate securely and easily so our clients can focus on their core competencies of serving their customers and guests.

