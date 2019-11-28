Shikun & Binui Reports Net Profit of NIS 426 Million in the First Nine Months of 2019

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shikun & Binui Ltd. (TASE: SKBN.TA), a global construction and infrastructure company headquartered in Israel, today reported its financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2019, ended September 30, 2019.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS OF THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2019

Revenues in the first nine months of 2019 amounted to NIS 4.7 billion , an increase of 12.4% compared to the corresponding period last year. The increase was mainly due to the real estate activities in Eastern Europe .

in the first nine months of 2019 amounted to , an increase of 12.4% compared to the corresponding period last year. The increase was mainly due to the real estate activities in . Gross margin was 14% compared to 13.2% in the same period last year. Gross profit for the period was NIS 661 million , compared with NIS 555 million in the same period last year. The improvement in the gross profit and the margins was due to the improvements in the operations in Africa , alongside significant apartment deliveries within the residential real estate operations in Eastern Europe .

was 14% compared to 13.2% in the same period last year. Gross profit for the period was , compared with in the same period last year. The improvement in the gross profit and the margins was due to the improvements in the operations in , alongside significant apartment deliveries within the residential real estate operations in . Net profit amounted to approximately NIS 426 million , compared with NIS 217 million in the same period last year.

amounted to approximately , compared with in the same period last year. Operating cash flow in the first nine months period (excluding investment in land) amounted to NIS 502 million , compared with negative operating cash flow of NIS 720 million in the corresponding period last year. The positive cash flow is primarily due to an increase in the volume of collections at SBI and collections received at the real estate segment in Israel .

REAL ESTATE ACTIVITIES

In the first nine months of 2019, housing sales totaled 1,392 housing units (in 100% terms), amounting to NIS 1.5 billion, of which 806 housing units were in Israel and 586 housing units were in Europe.

Apartment deliveries were 1,347 (in 100% terms) of which 586 were housing units in Israel and 761 were housing units in Europe.

Additional Data on Company's Sale of Apartments (signed contracts) during Reporting Period :



Apartments under

Company management

including partner share Consolidated

Projects – Effective Portion Projects Under

Joint Control

Israel





Sales (NIS millions) 1,191 1.076 - Number of apartment sale contracts

signed 806 753 - Average price of apartments sold (NIS thousands) 1,477 1,428 -

Europe





Sales (NIS millions) 337 194 58 Number of apartment sale contracts

signed 586 418 56 Average price of apartments sold (NIS thousands) 575 464 1,048

Data Regarding Delivery of Apartments to Customers during Reporting Period:



Consolidated

Projects Projects Under

Joint Control Europe



Revenues from apartments delivered (NIS millions) 257 58 Number of units delivered 503 78 Average price of apartments delivered (NIS thousands) 512 751

Israel Real Estate: Significant increase in the volume of transactions signed during the first nine months of 2019 in the Or Yam project

During the first nine months of the year, transactions for the sale of 860 housing units (in 100% terms) were signed, amounting to NIS 1.2 billion , and this was in line with the success of the Or Yam project.

RED International Real Estate: Significant Increase in Income and Profit Following delivery of 761 Housing during the nine month reporting period

Revenues in the first nine months of 2019 amounted to NIS 338 million , an increase of NIS 160 million compared to the corresponding period last year, as a result of delivery of 597 housing units (company's share): Warsaw (375 housing units), Prague (106 housing units), and Belgrade (446 units).

, an increase of compared to the corresponding period last year, as a result of delivery of 597 housing units (company's share): (375 housing units), (106 housing units), and (446 units). Gross profit in the nine month reporting period amounted to NIS 87 million , compared with NIS 143 million in the corresponding period last year.

Successful realization of most of the Group's shares in ADO

The Company completed four transactions to sell holdings amounting to 30% of ADO Group shares for NIS 720 million, following which it recorded a pre-tax profit of NIS 476 million, as well as pre-tax profit from a revaluation of the remaining balance of the Company's investment in ADO Group (7.5%) amounting to NIS 143 million.

PROJECT CONTRACTING

Solel Builder: Significant Volume of Wins for New Projects since Beginning of 2019

Total rights in projects and new works received from the beginning of the year up to the date of this report, amounted to NIS 2.7 billion . These include winning the road construction project and extending bridges as part of the construction of the Eastern Railway, construction of two other sections of the Southern Barrier, construction of the Bezalel Campus in Jerusalem , foundation works in the Tel Aviv Spiral Tower and others.

SBI International Infrastructure and Construction (excluding the United States): Significant improvement in profitability

A marked improvement in the gross margin was noted, which reached 16.9% in the first nine months of 2019, compared with 9.1% in the same period of last year. The improvement in profitability was mainly due to the projects in Uganda , including the project to establish the airport in Uganda . Net income in this segment in the first nine months was NIS 34 million , compared with a loss of NIS 130 million in the first nine months of 2018.

, including the project to establish the airport in . Net income in this segment in the first nine months was , compared with a loss of in the first nine months of 2018. Toll Road Project in Colombia : On February 1, 2019 , the handover papers for Section 1 were signed, on October 17, 2019 , the handover papers for Section 2 were signed and on November 7, 2019 , the handover papers for Section 3 were signed.

On , the handover papers for Section 1 were signed, on , the handover papers for Section 2 were signed and on , the handover papers for Section 3 were signed. The win of a project in Nigeria : In October 2019 , the Nigerian government informed SBI that it has won a tender for the construction of a road in south-eastern Nigeria . The project includes construction of 18 km of roads, as well as construction of a number of bridges and interchanges. The start of the project is expected in the second half of 2020 and the construction work is expected to continue for approximately 48 months. The total proceeds expected for this project are approximately US $ 310 million . It should be clarified that as of today's date, a binding contract has not yet been signed between the foreign company and the Nigerian government to carry out the project work and there is no certainty regarding the date of signing of a binding contract, if and whether it will be signed.

SBA US Infrastructure and Construction Contracting: Continued to broaden operations and implement US expansion strategy

Completion of the acquisition of US Infrastructure and Construction Contracting Company: On April 16, 2019 , the transaction was completed as part of the Company's strategy to expand its operations in the United States . The company is engaged in civil infrastructure contracting with an emphasis on bridges, transport infrastructure and short-term works.

On , the transaction was completed as part of the Company's strategy to expand its operations in . The company is engaged in civil infrastructure contracting with an emphasis on bridges, transport infrastructure and short-term works. Project SH-288: There was a delay within the project for building the toll road in Texas . Consequently, the update to the expected completion of the project resulted in a loss of NIS 109 million in the first nine months of 2019.

PROJECTS AND INCOME GENERATING ASSETS

Start of Operation of the Ashalim Mega Project

In April, all approvals were required to operate the Ashalim project. The project includes the total supply of 121 megawatts of electricity, for an operating period ending in 2043. The company's share of the franchisee and operator is 50%.

Tze'elim Photovoltaic Project

In October 2019, all required approvals were obtained to operate the Tze'elim project, a photovoltaic power plant with an installed capacity of 120 MW.

The Company estimates that the gross receipts from electricity sales generated by the facility will amount to approximately NIS 75 million per year and will be spread over an operating period of 20 years*.

Road 6 Operating Company (Derech Eretz) Transaction

In May, Keystone REIT (Ltd.) entered into an agreement for the acquisition of the Road 6 Operating Company (Derech Eretz) from third parties with some of the holdings expected to be transferred to the Shikun & Binui.

As the transactions and agreements are executed, the Company is expected to increase its control of the Road 6 Operating Company and record an estimated profit of NIS 100 million as a result of the investment revaluation*.

Sale of Genari 2

In June 2019, the sale of the Genari 2 project was completed, a BOT project with a construction cost of NIS 515 million for the planning, construction, maintenance and financing of the new Jerusalem Government Campus. Net proceeds from the transaction amounted to NIS 79 million and a profit after tax of NIS 34 million.

Efficiencies

Management continued implementing steps to reduce expenses across the Group.

ABOUT THE SHIKUN & BINUI GROUP

Shikun & Binui is Israel's leading infrastructure and real estate company – a global corporation that operates through its subsidiaries in Israel and across the world. Active in more than 20 countries on four continents, Shikun & Binui is involved in various fields, including infrastructure, real estate development, water, energy, and concessions.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position as at





September 30 September 30 December 31



2019 2018 2018



(Unaudited) (Audited)



NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

2,471,529 2,112,271 2,491,867 Bank deposits

679,694 579,587 781,879 Short-term loans and investments

182,988 103,256 129,150 Short-term loans to investee companies

19,345 4,451 25,001 Trade receivables – accrued income

2,773,142 2,816,057 2,830,251 Inventory of buildings held for sale

1,739,249 1,701,217 1,587,147 Receivables and debit balances

433,516 532,695 497,394 Other investments, including derivatives

414,619 262,854 376,642 Current tax assets

53,881 26,821 39,287 Inventory

181,224 216,073 160,518 Assets classified as held for sale

2,639 743,245 716,062 Total current assets

8,951,826 9,098,527 9,635,198









Receivables and contract assets







in respect of concession arrangements

1,301,016 724,548 1,065,753 Non-current inventory of land (freehold)

1,192,906 1,175,904 938,127 Non-current inventory of land (leasehold)

252,486 425,077 705,172 Investment property, net

1,023,352 811,071 862,282 Land rights

13,435 13,422 13,422 Receivables, loans and deposits

232,054 392,189 211,766 Investments in equity-accounted investees

507,104 588,147 403,773 Loans to investee companies

1,049,016 882,921 1,099,937 Deferred tax assets

177,244 171,803 299,144 Property, plant and equipment, and right-of-use assets

1,388,903 1,040,838 1,076,317 Intangible assets, net

481,699 289,860 364,911 Total non-current assets

7,619,215 6,515,780 7,040,604









Total assets

16,571,041 15,614,307 16,675,802

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position as at (cont'd)





September 30 September 30 December 31



2019 2018 2018



(Unaudited) (Audited)



NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands Liabilities







Short-term credit from banks and others

1,551,574 1,763,325 1,529,542 Subcontractors and trade payables

1,660,671 1,384,132 1,657,591 Short-term employee benefits

148,947 138,744 160,792 Payables and credit balances including derivatives

629,095 573,799 638,652 Current tax liabilities

135,555 78,627 84,623 Provisions

181,956 212,628 172,364 Payables - customer work orders

1,378,071 1,149,628 1,483,675 Advances received from customers

513,964 463,844 323,684 Liabilities classified as held for sale

- 356,871 360,954 Dividend payable

32,500 - - Total current liabilities

6,232,333 6,121,598 6,411,877









Liabilities to banks and others

3,416,040 3,037,014 3,200,074 Debentures

3,440,464 3,671,036 3,680,283 Employee benefits

45,263 47,474 46,130 Deferred tax liabilities

93,003 77,310 119,665 Provisions

157,472 259,812 260,418 Excess of accumulated losses over cost of investment







and deferred credit balance in investee companies

185,544 47,814 97,408 Total non-current liabilities

7,337,786 7,140,460 7,403,978









Total liabilities

13,570,119 13,262,058 13,815,855









Equity







Total equity attributable to owners







of the Company

2,700,192 2,064,796 2,531,765 Non-controlling interests

300,730 287,453 328,182 Total equity

3,000,922 2,352,249 2,859,947





























Total liabilities and equity

16,571,041 15,614,307 16,675,802

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (Loss)











For the

For the nine-month period ended For the three-month period ended year ended

September 30 September 30 September 30 September 30 December 31

2019 2018 2019 2018 2018

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited)

NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands Revenues from work









performed and sales 4,723,124 4,201,757 1,621,209 1,463,357 6,331,518 Cost of work performed









and sales (4,062,012) (3,646,908) (1,423,134) (1,233,275) (5,371,928)











Gross profit 661,112 554,849 198,075 230,082 959,590











Gain (loss) on sale of









investment property 2,423 23,966 815 (2,253) 125,949 Selling and marketing expenses (32,612) (28,975) (11,036) (10,240) (40,089) Administrative and general









expenses (356,415) (301,705) (114,490) (96,665) (415,472) Share of profits (losses)









of equity accounted









investees (net of tax) (150,108) 22,574 (84,184) 3,429 19,141 Other operating income 731,544 359,265 10,381 19,331 389,504 Other operating expenses (18,634) (105,340) (10,024) (46,562) (135,578)











Operating profit (loss) 837,310 524,634 (10,463) 97,122 903,045











Financing income 320,962 203,019 169,965 56,433 261,136 Financing expenses (453,943) (407,598) (174,942) (131,000) (530,652)











Net financing expenses (132,981) (204,579) (4,977) (74,567) (269,516)











Profit (loss) before taxes









on income 704,329 320,055 (15,440) 22,555 633,529 Taxes on income (278,095) (103,504) (44,058) (8,738) (74,233)











Profit (loss) for the period 426,234 216,551 (59,498) 13,817 559,296











Attributable to:









Owners of the Company 402,434 184,733 (62,368) (1,554) 494,995 Non-controlling interests 23,800 31,818 2,870 15,371 64,301













426,234 216,551 (59,498) 13,817 559,296 Basic earnings (loss) per









share (in NIS) 1.00 0.46 (0.16) (0.004) 1.24











Diluted earnings (loss) per









share (in NIS) 0.99 0.46 (0.15) (0.004) 1.22

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)











For the

For the nine-month period ended For the three-month period ended year ended

September 30 September 30 September 30 September 30 December 31

2019 2018 2019 2018 2018

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited)

NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands











Profit (loss) for the period 426,234 216,551 (59,498) (13,817) 559,296











Other comprehensive









income (loss)





















Other comprehensive









income (loss) items that









after initial recognition in









comprehensive income were









or will be transferred to









profit or loss





















Foreign currency translation









differences for foreign









operations (237,429) 120,803 (87,279) (19,314) 227,416 Effective portion of change in









fair value of hedge of foreign









operation 5,240 (6,400) - 920 (11,240) Net change in fair value of









financial assets at fair value









through other comprehensive









income, net of tax 30,825 (50,963) 12,750 (9,536) 13,398











Effective portion of change in









fair value of cash flow hedge 1,536 21,231 (6,421) (7,652) 17,447











Other comprehensive income









items that will not be









transferred to profit loss





















Re-measurement of defined









benefit plan, net of tax - - - - 141











Total other comprehensive









income (loss) (199,828) 84,671 (80,950) (35,582) 247,162











Total comprehensive income









(loss) for the period 226,406 301,222 (140,448) (21,765) 806,458











Total comprehensive income









(loss) attributable to:





















Owners of the Company 204,003 272,300 (141,507) (32,973) 736,807











Non-controlling interests 22,403 28,922 1,059 11,208 69,651











Total comprehensive income









(loss) for the period 226,406 301,222 (140,448) (21,765) 806,458

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements Operating Segments



For the nine month period ended September 30, 2019 (unaudited)



Infrastructures



















and

















Infrastructures construction Infrastructures















and (international) and Real estate Real estate











construction (excluding construction development development











(Israel) (USA) (USA) (Israel) (international) Concessions Energy Other Adjustments Consolidated

NIS thousands Total external revenues 1,988,452 954,407 607,311 779,007 338,289 30,939 145,212 33,419 (153,912) 4,723,124 Inter-segment revenues 318,275 - - 57 - - - - (318,332) -





















Total revenues 2,306,727 954,407 607,311 779,064 338,289 30,939 145,212 33,419 (472,244) 4,723,124





















Segment profit (loss) before



















income tax 89,053 112,671 (149,198) 110,852 64,330 127,007 (21,719) 584,015 (212,682) 704,329







For the nine month period ended September 30, 2018 (unaudited)



Infrastructures



















and

















Infrastructures construction Infrastructures















and (international) and Real estate Real estate











construction (excluding construction development development











(Israel) (USA) (USA) (Israel) (international) Concessions Energy Other Adjustments Consolidated

NIS thousands Total external revenues 2,041,856 953,918 363,869 765,606 178,667 33,167 183,227 31,815 (350,368) 4,201,757 Inter-segment revenues 240,868 - - 57 - - - - (240,925) - Total revenues 2,282,724 953,918 363,869 765,663 178,667 33,167 183,227 31,815 (591,293) 4,201,757





















Segment profit (loss) before



















income tax 76,295 (110,986) 24,085 173,878 (3,844) 372,557 (1,807) (24,938) (185,185) 320,055

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Operating Segments (cont'd)



For the three month period ended September 30, 2019 (unaudited)



Infrastructures



















and

















Infrastructures construction Infrastructures















and (international) and Real estate Real estate











construction (excluding construction development development











(Israel) (USA) (USA) (Israel) (international) Concessions Energy Other Adjustments Consolidated

NIS thousands Total external revenues 666,040 279,224 277,641 309,955 39,984 - 39,411 11,109 (2,155) 1,621,209 Inter-segment revenues 112,486 - - 19 - - - - (112,505) - Total revenues 778,526 279,224 277,641 309,974 39,984 - 39,411 11,109 (114,660) 1,621,209





















Segment profit (loss) before



















income tax 25,618 11,192 (69,583) 46,298 (284) (13,520) (22,563) 60,177 (52,775) (15,440)



For the three month period ended September 30, 2018 (unaudited)



Infrastructures



















and

















Infrastructures construction Infrastructures















and (international) and Real estate Real estate











construction (excluding construction development development











(Israel) (USA) (USA) (Israel) (international) Concessions Energy Other Adjustments Consolidated

NIS thousands Total external revenues 612,145 310,398 122,066 289,182 103,851 10,831 94,602 11,113 (90,831) 1,463,357 Inter-segment revenues 111,084 - - 19 - - - - (111,103) - Total revenues 723,229 310,398 122,066 289,201 103,851 10,831 94,602 11,113 (201,934) 1,463,357





















Segment profit (loss) before



















income tax 23,602 (54,013) 258 72,296 14,600 25,635 7,940 (8,265) (59,498) 22,555

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Operating Segments (cont'd)



For the year ended December 31, 2018 (audited)



Infrastructures



















and

















Infrastructures construction Infrastructures















and (international) and Real estate Real estate











construction (excluding construction development development











(Israel) (USA) (USA) (Israel) (international) Concessions Energy Other Adjustments Consolidated

NIS thousands Total external revenues 1,355,063 2,850,687 485,278 987,301 499,354 55,910 503,563 45,184 (450,822) 6,331,518 Inter-segment revenues - 433,445 - 76 - - - - (433,521) -





















Total revenues 1,355,063 3,284,132 485,278 987,377 499,354 55,910 503,563 45,184 (884,343) 6,331,518





















Segment profit (loss) before



















income tax (41,379) 87,165 15,252 315,133 88,431 380,333 40,061 (30,711) (220,756) 633,529

SOURCE Shikun & Binui Ltd.