Shikun & Binui Reports Net Profit of NIS 426 Million in the First Nine Months of 2019

- Increase of 12.4% in revenues to NIS 4.7 billion;

- Gross profit increased to NIS 661 million;

- Net profit to NIS 426 million;

- Improved gross profit: 14% in the quarter versus 13.2% last year;

- Strong operating cash flow of NIS 502 million (excluding investment in land);

- Backlog of NIS 13.1 billion (not including NIS 1.5 million in additional projects);

News provided by

Shikun & Binui Ltd.

Nov 28, 2019, 00:48 ET

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shikun & Binui Ltd. (TASE: SKBN.TA), a global construction and infrastructure company headquartered in Israel, today reported its financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2019, ended September 30, 2019.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS OF THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2019

  • Revenues in the first nine months of 2019 amounted to NIS 4.7 billion, an increase of 12.4% compared to the corresponding period last year. The increase was mainly due to the real estate activities in Eastern Europe.
  • Gross margin was 14% compared to 13.2% in the same period last year. Gross profit for the period was NIS 661 million, compared with NIS 555 million in the same period last year. The improvement in the gross profit and the margins was due to the improvements in the operations in Africa, alongside significant apartment deliveries within the residential real estate operations in Eastern Europe.
  • Net profit amounted to approximately NIS 426 million, compared with NIS 217 million in the same period last year.
  • Operating cash flow in the first nine months period (excluding investment in land) amounted to NIS 502 million, compared with negative operating cash flow of NIS 720 million in the corresponding period last year. The positive cash flow is primarily due to an increase in the volume of collections at SBI and collections received at the real estate segment in Israel.

REAL ESTATE ACTIVITIES

In the first nine months of 2019, housing sales totaled 1,392 housing units (in 100% terms), amounting to NIS 1.5 billion, of which 806 housing units were in Israel and 586 housing units were in Europe.

Apartment deliveries were 1,347 (in 100% terms) of which 586 were housing units in Israel and 761 were housing units in Europe.

Additional Data on Company's Sale of Apartments (signed contracts) during Reporting Period:

Apartments under
Company management
including partner share

Consolidated
Projects –

Effective Portion

Projects Under
Joint Control


Israel


Sales

(NIS millions)

1,191

1.076

-

Number of apartment sale contracts
signed

806

753

-

Average price of apartments sold

(NIS thousands)

1,477

1,428

-


Europe


Sales

(NIS millions)

337

194

58

Number of apartment sale contracts
signed

586

418

56

Average price of apartments sold

(NIS thousands)

575

464

1,048

Data Regarding Delivery of Apartments to Customers during Reporting Period:

Consolidated
Projects

Projects Under
Joint Control

Europe

Revenues from apartments delivered (NIS millions)                       

257

58

Number of units delivered

503

78

Average price of apartments delivered (NIS thousands)

512

751

Israel Real Estate: Significant increase in the volume of transactions signed during the first nine months of 2019 in the Or Yam project

  • During the first nine months of the year, transactions for the sale of 860 housing units (in 100% terms) were signed, amounting to NIS 1.2 billion, and this was in line with the success of the Or Yam project.

RED International Real Estate: Significant Increase in Income and Profit Following delivery of 761 Housing during the nine month reporting period

  • Revenues in the first nine months of 2019 amounted to NIS 338 million, an increase of NIS 160 million compared to the corresponding period last year, as a result of delivery of 597 housing units (company's share): Warsaw (375 housing units), Prague (106 housing units), and Belgrade (446 units).
  • Gross profit in the nine month reporting period amounted to NIS 87 million, compared with NIS 143 million in the corresponding period last year.

Successful realization of most of the Group's shares in ADO

The Company completed four transactions to sell holdings amounting to 30% of ADO Group shares for NIS 720 million, following which it recorded a pre-tax profit of NIS 476 million, as well as pre-tax profit from a revaluation of the remaining balance of the Company's investment in ADO Group (7.5%) amounting to NIS 143 million.

PROJECT CONTRACTING

Solel Builder: Significant Volume of Wins for New Projects since Beginning of 2019

  • Total rights in projects and new works received from the beginning of the year up to the date of this report, amounted to NIS 2.7 billion. These include winning the road construction project and extending bridges as part of the construction of the Eastern Railway, construction of two other sections of the Southern Barrier, construction of the Bezalel Campus in Jerusalem, foundation works in the Tel Aviv Spiral Tower and others.

SBI International Infrastructure and Construction (excluding the United States): Significant improvement in profitability

  • A marked improvement in the gross margin was noted, which reached 16.9% in the first nine months of 2019, compared with 9.1% in the same period of last year. The improvement in profitability was mainly due to the projects in Uganda, including the project to establish the airport in Uganda. Net income in this segment in the first nine months was NIS 34 million, compared with a loss of NIS 130 million in the first nine months of 2018.
  • Toll Road Project in Colombia: On February 1, 2019, the handover papers for Section 1 were signed, on October 17, 2019, the handover papers for Section 2 were signed and on November 7, 2019, the handover papers for Section 3 were signed.
  • The win of a project in Nigeria: In October 2019, the Nigerian government informed SBI that it has won a tender for the construction of a road in south-eastern Nigeria. The project includes construction of 18 km of roads, as well as construction of a number of bridges and interchanges. The start of the project is expected in the second half of 2020 and the construction work is expected to continue for approximately 48 months. The total proceeds expected for this project are approximately US $ 310 million. It should be clarified that as of today's date, a binding contract has not yet been signed between the foreign company and the Nigerian government to carry out the project work and there is no certainty regarding the date of signing of a binding contract, if and whether it will be signed.

SBA US Infrastructure and Construction Contracting: Continued to broaden operations and implement US expansion strategy

  • Completion of the acquisition of US Infrastructure and Construction Contracting Company: On April 16, 2019, the transaction was completed as part of the Company's strategy to expand its operations in the United States. The company is engaged in civil infrastructure contracting with an emphasis on bridges, transport infrastructure and short-term works.
  • Project SH-288: There was a delay within the project for building the toll road in Texas. Consequently, the update to the expected completion of the project resulted in a loss of NIS 109 million in the first nine months of 2019.

PROJECTS AND INCOME GENERATING ASSETS

Start of Operation of the Ashalim Mega Project

In April, all approvals were required to operate the Ashalim project. The project includes the total supply of 121 megawatts of electricity, for an operating period ending in 2043. The company's share of the franchisee and operator is 50%.

Tze'elim Photovoltaic Project

In October 2019, all required approvals were obtained to operate the Tze'elim project, a photovoltaic power plant with an installed capacity of 120 MW.

The Company estimates that the gross receipts from electricity sales generated by the facility will amount to approximately NIS 75 million per year and will be spread over an operating period of 20 years*.

Road 6 Operating Company (Derech Eretz) Transaction

In May, Keystone REIT (Ltd.) entered into an agreement for the acquisition of the Road 6 Operating Company (Derech Eretz) from third parties with some of the holdings expected to be transferred to the Shikun & Binui.

As the transactions and agreements are executed, the Company is expected to increase its control of the Road 6 Operating Company and record an estimated profit of NIS 100 million as a result of the investment revaluation*.

Sale of Genari 2

In June 2019, the sale of the Genari 2 project was completed, a BOT project with a construction cost of NIS 515 million for the planning, construction, maintenance and financing of the new Jerusalem Government Campus. Net proceeds from the transaction amounted to NIS 79 million and a profit after tax of NIS 34 million.

Efficiencies

Management continued implementing steps to reduce expenses across the Group.

* Forward-looking information as defined in the Securities Law 1968, which relates to a future event or matter, the materialization of which is uncertain and not under the control of the Company alone. The information is based on estimates and forecasts as of this date, which may also not materialize or otherwise materialize due to undue delays, new information to be received, or changes that will apply to the assumptions of estimates and forecasts and /or as a result of a variety of other operational and logistical factors.

INVESTORS CONFERENCE CALL

Due to the US thanksgiving holiday, Shikun & Binui will not be hosting a conference call in English at this time.

International investors wishing to discuss the results with management are welcome to contact Shikun & Binui's international investor relations team to schedule a call with management.

The Company expects to again provide an international conference call in English following the release of fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results, next year.

ABOUT THE SHIKUN & BINUI GROUP

Shikun & Binui is Israel's leading infrastructure and real estate company – a global corporation that operates through its subsidiaries in Israel and across the world. Active in more than 20 countries on four continents, Shikun & Binui is involved in various fields, including infrastructure, real estate development, water, energy, and concessions.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This summary announcement was prepared solely for the convenience of the reader and does not replace Shikun & Binui Ltd.'s (hereafter – "the Company") full report.  The information contained in this announcement is, by its nature, incomplete. All of its contents are provided as a supplement to the Company's report, and are subject to the declarations therein stated.  This announcement includes forecasts, assessments, estimates and other information relating to the Company or its subsidiaries, or to other parties or to future events and matters, the extent of whose realization is not certain and is not under the sole control of the Company (forward-looking information, as defined in the Securities Law-1968).  The key facts and data serving as the basis for this information are facts and data, among others, related to the current status of the Company and its businesses, facts and data relating to the current status of the operating segments in which the Company engages in its areas of operation, and other macroeconomic facts and data known to the Company on the preparation date of this presentation.

It is understood that forward-looking information does not constitute a fact and is based solely on subjective assessments.  Forward-looking information is uncertain and for the most part, is not under the Company's control.  The realization or non-realization of the forward-looking information will be influenced, among others, by the risk factors that characterize the Company's operations, as well as developments in the general environment and external factors that impact the Company's operations.  The Company's future results and achievements could differ significantly from those presented in this presentation.  The Company is not obligated to update or modify the said forecast or assessment, and is not obligated to update this announcement.  This announcement does not constitute an offer to purchase the Company's securities or an invitation to receive such offers.  An investment in securities in general, and in the Company in particular, carries risk.  One must take into account that past data do not necessarily indicate future performance.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements


Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position as at



September 30

September 30

December 31


2019

2018

2018


(Unaudited)

(Audited)


NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

Assets



Cash and cash equivalents

2,471,529

2,112,271

2,491,867

Bank deposits

679,694

579,587

781,879

Short-term loans and investments

182,988

103,256

129,150

Short-term loans to investee companies

19,345

4,451

25,001

Trade receivables – accrued income

2,773,142

2,816,057

2,830,251

Inventory of buildings held for sale

1,739,249

1,701,217

1,587,147

Receivables and debit balances

433,516

532,695

497,394

Other investments, including derivatives

414,619

262,854

376,642

Current tax assets

53,881

26,821

39,287

Inventory

181,224

216,073

160,518

Assets classified as held for sale

2,639

743,245

716,062

Total current assets

8,951,826

9,098,527

9,635,198





Receivables and contract assets



in respect of concession arrangements

1,301,016

724,548

1,065,753

Non-current inventory of land (freehold)

1,192,906

1,175,904

938,127

Non-current inventory of land (leasehold)

252,486

425,077

705,172

Investment property, net

1,023,352

811,071

862,282

Land rights

13,435

13,422

13,422

Receivables, loans and deposits

232,054

392,189

211,766

Investments in equity-accounted investees

507,104

588,147

403,773

Loans to investee companies

1,049,016

882,921

1,099,937

Deferred tax assets

177,244

171,803

299,144

Property, plant and equipment, and right-of-use assets

1,388,903

1,040,838

1,076,317

Intangible assets, net

481,699

289,860

364,911

Total non-current assets

7,619,215

6,515,780

7,040,604





Total assets

16,571,041

15,614,307

16,675,802

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements


Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position as at (cont'd)



September 30

September 30

December 31


2019

2018

2018


(Unaudited)

(Audited)


NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

Liabilities



Short-term credit from banks and others

1,551,574

1,763,325

1,529,542

Subcontractors and trade payables

1,660,671

1,384,132

1,657,591

Short-term employee benefits

148,947

138,744

160,792

Payables and credit balances including derivatives

629,095

573,799

638,652

Current tax liabilities

135,555

78,627

84,623

Provisions

181,956

212,628

172,364

Payables - customer work orders


1,378,071

1,149,628

1,483,675

Advances received from customers

513,964

463,844

323,684

Liabilities classified as held for sale

-

356,871

360,954

Dividend payable

32,500

-

-

Total current liabilities

6,232,333

6,121,598

6,411,877





Liabilities to banks and others

3,416,040

3,037,014

3,200,074

Debentures

3,440,464

3,671,036

3,680,283

Employee benefits

45,263

47,474

46,130

Deferred tax liabilities

93,003

77,310

119,665

Provisions

157,472

259,812

260,418

Excess of accumulated losses over cost of investment





and deferred credit balance in investee companies

185,544

47,814

97,408

Total non-current liabilities

7,337,786

7,140,460

7,403,978





Total liabilities

13,570,119

13,262,058

13,815,855





Equity



Total equity attributable to owners





of the Company

2,700,192

2,064,796

2,531,765

Non-controlling interests

300,730

287,453

328,182

Total equity

3,000,922

2,352,249

2,859,947















Total liabilities and equity


16,571,041

15,614,307

16,675,802

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements


Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (Loss)






For the

For the nine-month period ended

For the three-month period ended

year ended

September 30

September 30

September 30

September 30

December 31

2019

2018

2019

2018

2018

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

Revenues from work




performed and sales

4,723,124

4,201,757

1,621,209

1,463,357

6,331,518

Cost of work performed




and sales

(4,062,012)

(3,646,908)

(1,423,134)

(1,233,275)

(5,371,928)






Gross profit

661,112

554,849

198,075

230,082

959,590






Gain (loss) on sale of






investment property

2,423

23,966

815

(2,253)

125,949

Selling and marketing expenses

(32,612)

(28,975)

(11,036)

(10,240)

(40,089)

Administrative and general




expenses

(356,415)

(301,705)

(114,490)

(96,665)

(415,472)

Share of profits (losses)




of equity accounted




investees (net of tax)

(150,108)

22,574

(84,184)

3,429

19,141

Other operating income

731,544

359,265

10,381

19,331

389,504

Other operating expenses

(18,634)

(105,340)

(10,024)

(46,562)

(135,578)






Operating profit (loss)

837,310

524,634

(10,463)

97,122

903,045






Financing income

320,962

203,019

169,965

56,433

261,136

Financing expenses

(453,943)

(407,598)

(174,942)

(131,000)

(530,652)






Net financing expenses

(132,981)

(204,579)

(4,977)

(74,567)

(269,516)






Profit (loss) before taxes




 on income

704,329

320,055

(15,440)

22,555

633,529

Taxes on income

(278,095)

(103,504)

(44,058)

(8,738)

(74,233)






Profit (loss) for the period

426,234

216,551

(59,498)

13,817

559,296






Attributable to:




Owners of the Company

402,434

184,733

(62,368)

(1,554)

494,995

Non-controlling interests

23,800

31,818

2,870

15,371

64,301







426,234

216,551

(59,498)

13,817

559,296

Basic earnings (loss) per






share (in NIS)

1.00

0.46

(0.16)

(0.004)

1.24






Diluted earnings (loss) per






share (in NIS)

0.99

0.46

(0.15)

(0.004)

1.22

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements


Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)






For the

For the nine-month period ended

For the three-month period ended

year ended

September 30

September 30

September 30

September 30

December 31

2019

2018

2019

2018

2018

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands






Profit (loss) for the period

426,234

216,551

(59,498)

(13,817)

559,296






Other comprehensive




income (loss)










Other comprehensive






income (loss) items that






after initial recognition in






comprehensive income were




or will be transferred to






profit or loss










Foreign currency translation




differences for foreign




operations

(237,429)

120,803

(87,279)

(19,314)

227,416

Effective portion of change in






fair value of hedge of foreign




operation

5,240

(6,400)

-

920

(11,240)

Net change in fair value of




financial assets at fair value






through other comprehensive






income, net of tax

30,825

(50,963)

12,750

(9,536)

13,398






Effective portion of change in






fair value of cash flow hedge

1,536

21,231

(6,421)

(7,652)

17,447






Other comprehensive income




items that will not be




transferred to profit loss










Re-measurement of defined




benefit plan, net of tax

-

-

-

-

141






Total other comprehensive




income (loss)

(199,828)

84,671

(80,950)

(35,582)

247,162






Total comprehensive income






(loss) for the period

226,406

301,222

(140,448)

(21,765)

806,458






Total comprehensive income




(loss) attributable to:










Owners of the Company

204,003

272,300

(141,507)

(32,973)

736,807






Non-controlling interests

22,403

28,922

1,059

11,208

69,651






Total comprehensive income






(loss) for the period

226,406

301,222

(140,448)

(21,765)

806,458

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements  

Operating Segments


For the nine month period ended September 30, 2019 (unaudited)


Infrastructures











and








Infrastructures

construction

Infrastructures









and

(international)

and

Real estate

Real estate





construction

(excluding

construction

development

development





(Israel)

(USA)

(USA)

(Israel)

(international)

Concessions

Energy

Other

Adjustments

Consolidated

NIS thousands

Total external revenues

1,988,452

954,407

607,311

779,007

338,289

30,939

145,212

33,419

(153,912)

4,723,124

Inter-segment revenues

318,275

-

-

57

-

-

-

-

(318,332)

-











Total revenues

2,306,727

954,407

607,311

779,064

338,289

30,939

145,212

33,419

(472,244)

4,723,124











Segment profit (loss) before









income tax

89,053

112,671

(149,198)

110,852

64,330

127,007

(21,719)

584,015

(212,682)

704,329



For the nine month period ended September 30, 2018 (unaudited)


Infrastructures











and








Infrastructures

construction

Infrastructures









and

(international)

and

Real estate

Real estate





construction

(excluding

construction

development

development





(Israel)

(USA)

(USA)

(Israel)

(international)

Concessions

Energy

Other

Adjustments

Consolidated

NIS thousands

Total external revenues

2,041,856

953,918

363,869

765,606

178,667

33,167

183,227

31,815

(350,368)

4,201,757

Inter-segment revenues

240,868

-

-

57

-

-

-

-

(240,925)

-

Total revenues

2,282,724

953,918

363,869

765,663

178,667

33,167

183,227

31,815

(591,293)

4,201,757











Segment profit (loss) before









income tax

76,295

(110,986)

24,085

173,878

(3,844)

372,557

(1,807)

(24,938)

(185,185)

320,055

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements  

Operating Segments (cont'd)


For the three month period ended September 30, 2019 (unaudited)


Infrastructures











and








Infrastructures

construction

Infrastructures









and

(international)

and

Real estate

Real estate





construction

(excluding

construction

development

development





(Israel)

(USA)

(USA)

(Israel)

(international)

Concessions

Energy

Other

Adjustments

Consolidated

NIS thousands

Total external revenues

666,040

279,224

277,641

309,955

39,984

-

39,411

11,109

(2,155)

1,621,209

Inter-segment revenues

112,486

-

-

19

-

-

-

-

(112,505)

-

Total revenues

778,526

279,224

277,641

309,974

39,984

-

39,411

11,109

(114,660)

1,621,209











Segment profit (loss) before









income tax

25,618

11,192

(69,583)

46,298

(284)

(13,520)

(22,563)

60,177

(52,775)

(15,440)

For the three month period ended September 30, 2018 (unaudited)


Infrastructures











and








Infrastructures

construction

Infrastructures









and

(international)

and

Real estate

Real estate





construction

(excluding

construction

development

development





(Israel)

(USA)

(USA)

(Israel)

(international)

Concessions

Energy

Other

Adjustments

Consolidated

NIS thousands

Total external revenues

612,145

310,398

122,066

289,182

103,851

10,831

94,602

11,113

(90,831)

1,463,357

Inter-segment revenues

111,084

-

-

19

-

-

-

-

(111,103)

-

Total revenues

723,229

310,398

122,066

289,201

103,851

10,831

94,602

11,113

(201,934)

1,463,357











Segment profit (loss) before









income tax

23,602

(54,013)

258

72,296

14,600

25,635

7,940

(8,265)

(59,498)

22,555

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements  

Operating Segments (cont'd)


For the year ended December 31, 2018 (audited)



Infrastructures











and








Infrastructures

construction

Infrastructures









and

(international)

and

Real estate

Real estate





construction

(excluding

construction

development

development





(Israel)

(USA)

(USA)

(Israel)

(international)

Concessions

Energy

Other

Adjustments

Consolidated

NIS thousands

Total external revenues

1,355,063

2,850,687

485,278

987,301

499,354

55,910

503,563

45,184

(450,822)

6,331,518

Inter-segment revenues

-

433,445

-

76

-

-

-

-

(433,521)

-











Total revenues

1,355,063

3,284,132

485,278

987,377

499,354

55,910

503,563

45,184

(884,343)

6,331,518











Segment profit (loss) before 











income tax

(41,379)

87,165

15,252

315,133

88,431

380,333

40,061

(30,711)

(220,756)

633,529

 CONTACTS

Shikun & Binui        

Investor Relations                 

Leon Vasilnitzky            

Ehud Helft 

+972(3)630-5894

GK Investor & Public Relations

leon_v@shikunbinui.com  

+1-617-418-3096

shikunbinuni@gkir.com

SOURCE Shikun & Binui Ltd.

You just read:

Shikun & Binui Reports Net Profit of NIS 426 Million in the First Nine Months of 2019

News provided by

Shikun & Binui Ltd.

Nov 28, 2019, 00:48 ET