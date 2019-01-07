Shimadzu Medical Systems USA, MSU Texas partner to create state-of-the-art learning environment

TORRANCE, Calif., Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shimadzu Medical Systems USA (SMS), a subsidiary of Shimadzu Corporation, announces that The Shimadzu School of Radiologic Sciences has been approved by the Midwestern State University (MSU) Texas Board of Regents.

The MSU Texas Board of Regents approved a corporate sponsorship agreement with Shimadzu Medical Systems USA, a division of Shimadzu Precision Instruments, Inc. The sponsorship provides medical equipment and a 10-year service plan for the University's radiologic sciences program. In recognition of the $2.4 million value of the sponsorship, the Board approved the naming of The Shimadzu School of Radiologic Sciences in honor of the company.

"We are honored to enter into this agreement with Shimadzu Medical Systems," said MSU President Suzanne Shipley. "Our students and faculty will have access to state-of-the-art technology that is rarely afforded (or accessible) in an educational setting."

Through the agreement, SMS will provide multiple X-ray rooms, as well as turnkey installation of the equipment, on-demand training on its use, and complete parts replacement for 10 years on the equipment. The new equipment will be installed in the new health sciences building, scheduled to open for instruction in fall 2019.

"This is a giant step forward for MSU Texas and for the radiologic sciences," said James Johnston, provost and vice president for Academic Affairs. "I know the national leads of the organizations that accredit, certify, and establish how we practice radiography in the United States and to the extent they were able to research, this is the first corporate naming of a radiologic science program in the United States."

Johnston said he is already fielding questions from other institutions as to how this partnership might be duplicated. He credits the reputation and leadership of MSU Texas's radiologic sciences over the decades in attracting such a valuable partnership.

The radiology program at MSU Texas began in 1972 and today is a forerunner in medical imaging education through quality classroom instruction and detailed clinical practice.

"The promising partnership between Shimadzu Medical Systems USA and Midwestern State University affords students access to educational opportunities and training to prepare them to be leaders in the field of radiologic sciences," states Akinori Yamaguchi, President of Shimadzu Medical Systems USA.

The partnership presents a unique opportunity for both institutions, as this is the first corporate and public educational partnership of its type in the radiological sciences.

About Midwestern State University (MSU Texas)

Midwestern State University, located in Wichita Falls, Texas, is known for its strong programs in the arts, humanities, sciences, and social sciences as well as accredited professional programs in mechanical engineering, social work, nursing, radiologic science, respiratory care, athletic training, and business, among others. Midwestern State is the only Texas university to become a member of the Council of Public Liberal Arts Colleges (COPLAC). Home to more than 6,000 students, MSU Texas boasts an 18:1 student-to-faculty ratio. Students may choose from more than 60 majors and have access to more than 100 organizations across campus.

About Shimadzu Medical Systems USA (SMS)

Shimadzu Medical Systems USA, a division of Shimadzu Precision Instruments, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Shimadzu Corporation, is its medical business subsidiary in USA.

Shimadzu Corporation, an international enterprise founded in 1875 in Kyoto, Japan and the parent of Shimadzu Medical Systems USA (SMS), is a global provider of medical diagnostic imaging equipment including conventional (Rad & RF), interventional (Cardiovascular) and digital X-Ray systems. Shimadzu Medical Systems USA is headquartered in Torrance, California with Sales and Service offices throughout the United States, the Caribbean and Canada with a Sales and Marketing office located in Cleveland, Ohio and Southwest Direct Operations headquartered in Dallas,Texas as well as Direct Service and Sales in the greater Chicago area.

