Shimadzu Medical Systems USA releases the RADspeed Pro style edition featuring POWER GLIDE

In general radiography, the radiological technologist must maneuver an X-ray tube support assembly suspended from ceiling rails to position it to the target exposure area. As general radiography is the first choice for diagnostic imaging involving many disorders found in the head, chest, abdomen, extremities and other areas, these daily procedures are used for an extremely large number of examinations.

Operating the X-ray tube support involves moving the assembly along ceiling rails but due to the operator's risk of shoulder or lower back pain, there is a need to reduce the burden on operators. Reducing operating loads and enabling a smoother workflow would also shorten the time that patients must maintain a particular body position during examinations.

The newly developed power assist reflects Shimadzu's extensive technology and experience cultivated over many years. The technology named POWER GLIDE, makes the X-ray tube positioning extremely light and smooth as if gliding in air. The forces applied to the handle during operation vary from person to person. The amount of power assist that each operator feels is optimal for operations, such as for large movements or detailed positioning adjustments, differs as well. Furthermore, general radiography examinations require fine operability as in positioning the X-ray exposure area to within a few millimeters by operating the X-ray tube support assembly from large distances.

To satisfy those high operability requirements, POWER GLIDE power assist technology instantaneously senses the amount of force applied by an operator during each operation, calculates the amount of assist-force required, and activates the motors accordingly to provide optimal operating assistance smoothly in real time. This extremely high responsiveness of POWER GLIDE ensures the system can be comfortably and quickly positioned as intended in any situation.

* About GLIDE™ Technologies, Shimadzu also offers GLIDE VIEWTM technology in mobile X-ray systems and GLIDE ASSISTTM technology in patient-side R/F systems. Collectively, Shimadzu has named them GLIDE Technologies™

About SHIMADZU

Shimadzu Corporation, founded in 1875 in Kyoto, Japan, and the parent of Shimadzu Medical Systems USA (SMS), is a global provider of medical diagnostic equipment including conventional, interventional, and digital X-ray systems. Shimadzu Medical Systems USA is headquartered in Torrance, California, with sales and service offices located throughout the United States, the Caribbean and Canada. Its sales and marketing office is located in Cleveland, Ohio, and has direct operations in Dallas, Texas and Kenmore, Washington. Visit Shimadzu Medical Systems USA at www.shimadzu-usa.com or call: (800) 228-1429.

To learn more about Shimadzu's advanced X-ray imaging systems and innovative technologies, please register for access to our new virtual Healthcare Center: https://www.shimadzuhealthcaresolutions.com/dollhouse-view/

