Shimano Recalls Bicycle Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Lazer bicycle helmets

Hazard: The bicycle helmets do not comply with the federal safety standard for bicycle helmets, posing a risk of head injury.

Remedy: Replace

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled helmets and contact Shimano for instructions on how to receive a free replacement helmet.

Consumer Contact:

Shimano at 800-423-2420 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at www.bike.shimano.com and click on "Corrective Action" at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 4,200

Description:

This recall involves Shimano's Lazer-branded bicycle helmets, models Blade, Elle, Jade and Magma. They were sold in the following matte or glossy colors and color combinations: black, black and pink, blue, dark blue, grey and yellow, khaki and orange, titanium, red, yellow, and white. Lazer is printed on the side of the helmet. Model LZB-08 is printed on a sticker inside the helmet. Only helmets in the sizes below are included in the recall.

Model Name Size Blade XS and S Elle S Jade S Magma S

Incidents/Injuries: None reported

Sold At: Authorized Shimano bicycle dealers nationwide from January 2015 through April 2018 for between $100 and $125.



Importer/Distributor: Shimano North America Holding Inc., of Irvine, Calif.

Manufacturer: HKSM MACAO Commercial Offshore Ltd., of China

Manufactured in: China



Recall Number: 19-021

