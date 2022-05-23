Shimifrez Inc. (www.shimifrez.com), a Global Leader in Fabricating Precision Sheet Metal Parts Chemically Etched and Electroformed Metal Components Obtains ISO 13485 Medical Device Manufacturing Certification

VAUGHAN, ON, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Innovation, Added Certifications, New machinery and New location all are combining to kick-start a new generation of precision sheet metal and Micro formed thin metal components proudly to show our commitment to quality and embodies our core company pillars of Excellence, Empathy and Innovation.

Various engineered metal parts for instruments Micro parts for instrumentations and medical device

Shimifrez a leading manufacturer of precision photo etched and electroformed of thin and thick sheet metal parts related instrumentation components, is pleased to announce obtaining ISO 13485:2016 certifications have been extended to include the Design and Development and assembly of components for medical devices and life sciences markets.

This support begins with initial concepts, proceeds through optimizing topology, optimum materials & finishes, electrical & mechanical testing, and finishes with complete in-house manufacturing in our Canadian facility. "ISO 13485 certification empowers us to expand our expertise in systems design to help our global healthcare customers deliver products at the highest levels of quality and demonstrate full regulatory compliance," Adding this certification is another step that enables our customers to take advantage of on the vast experience of our design team when dealing with the intricate details involved in designing medical devices" -Hassan Nojoumi CEO of Shimifrez Inc.

Precision photochemical milling is a cost effective method for producing complex flat sheet metal and 3D metal parts for prototyping and quantity production. Photo Chemical Etching has eliminated the cost of hard tooling and has enabled a manufacturing process accurately and much faster turn-around with No deformation and burrs. "We recognized that there's a major market gap, for accurate, flexible and cost effective thin metal components and services, new advanced technologies and investments in state-of-the-art capital equipment are lowering production costs, increasing productivity and allowing for the creation of new innovative products" says Shimifrez's president Hassan Nojoumi.

Hassan Nojoumi, President of Shimifrez Inc added, "Shimifrez is committed to a culture of continuous improvement. Addition of design for ISO 13485 illustrates our ongoing efforts to expand in all areas of our business, we already observe stringent quality standards since we supply highly regulated industries such as medical and micro electronics. It demonstrates our commitment to quality".

With over 40 of experience in the field of micro metal fabrication, Shimifrez's activities in precision photo chemical etching and electro-forming is far reaching and can include creating critical components for hearing aids and life sciences to satellites space and instrumentation's to micro meshes/grids and super fine sieves, contacts for ultra micro metal parts, shadow and sputtering masks, fluidic channels, reticles, shims, targets, RFI/EMI/ESD board level shields, lamination frets, heat sinks, Bipolar plates and consumer wearable technologies. Components can be manufactured in stainless steels, nickel alloys, beryllium copper, Metglas, Hastelloy, phosphorous bronze, kovar, inconel, DCB substrates and aluminum alloys to name a few. Shimifrez offers a rapid-response service to deliver micro components to several precision industries such as the aerospace/satellite, Medical, Automotive, Telecommunications and micro- electronics sectors. The demand now exists for relatively thin between 0.0005" (0.01mm) to 0.100" (3 mm), complex design and intricate metal components at an economical price. Shimifrez is capable of making parts from 0.01X0.01" (0.25X0.25mm) and feature size of less than 15 microns to a formed angle of +/1 0.5 degrees.

Services & Capabilities. Shimifrez Inc. facility is located at 311-329 Rayette Road, Units 9 & 10, Vaughan Ontario, L4K 2G1. Canada.

