Shincheonji Church of Jesus Graduates 100,000 Students Worldwide

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 100,000 students will participate in the world's largest graduation on November 10th from the theology program of Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of Testimony.

In addition to the 100,000 graduates in South Korea, graduations will be held simultaneously around the world from school locations in the United States including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington D.C., as well as in South and Central America in countries like Guatemala, Mexico, Argentina and El Salvador.

This graduation is the largest graduation from a single denomination worldwide. Adding the combined total number of graduates together would equal 100 churches of 1,000 members each. It marks a historical triumph for theological studies especially when seminary education enrollment has declined for the past decade according to a study conducted by the Association of Theology Schools.

Shincheonji's theology program is open to students wishing to study the Bible and the prophecies from the book of Revelation, free of cost. The 6-month program consists of beginning, intermediate and advanced content and all students must take a test in order to graduate.

Despite criticism Shincheonji has received, such as allegations that students are coerced to learn, graduates say that the reality they've witnessed is completely different.

"I have been studying the Bible for the past six months to see if any of the criticisms against Shincheonji are true, but anyone can study the Bible according to their free-will. If you do not want to study the Bible, you can stop studying at any time," said graduate Sara Sanchez.

The growth of Shincheonji is expected to grow exponentially after the graduation. With the evangelism rate of graduates over 100%, currently 200,000 more students are enrolled in the theology program. At this pace, Shincheonji is expected to exceed 1 million people in three years—marking an unprecedented religious breakthrough.

