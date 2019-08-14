Shiner Law Group Files Lawsuit Against Palm Beach County Drug and Alcohol Treatment Center Alleging False Advertising and Deceptive Business Practices

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cody Graham, through his counsel, Shiner Law Group, P.A., has filed a lawsuit against Beachway Therapy Center, LLC ("Beachway"), alleging that he was the victim of false advertising and deceptive business practices by Beachway. Beachway is an inpatient drug and alcohol addiction treatment center located in Delray Beach, Florida.

In 2018, Mr. Graham came across Beachway through an online search and subsequently flew from Tennessee to Delray Beach, Florida to be voluntarily admitted into Beachway's inpatient treatment program. Mr. Graham was enticed by Beachway's website, which held the treatment center out as offering "High-end Accommodations" and an "On-Site Pool." Mr. Graham was further enticed by photographs on the website depicting Beachway's supposed amenities and its inpatient residential accommodations.

The lawsuit filed on May 22, 2019, by Shiner Law Group and its attorneys, on behalf of Mr. Graham, alleges that the photographs on Beachway's website do not depict the actual Beachway facilities and accommodations provided to Mr. Graham or other Beachway customers. According to the lawsuit, Beachway's "actual residential facility is nothing remotely close to luxurious or high-end, and it does not have a resort-style pool, Jacuzzi, well decorated bedroom and bathroom, or lodge-style living room." The lawsuit further alleges that Beachway's "residential facility was completely different than advertised."

Attorney Brett Goldblatt of Shiner Law Group, P.A., who represents the plaintiff said, "It is our position that Mr. Graham was lured to Beachway Therapy Center under false pretenses." Mr. Goldblatt added that, "What happened is unfortunate since the individuals who seek treatment from drug and alcohol treatment facilities can be, at times, more vulnerable."

The six-count complaint accuses Beachway Therapy Center of knowingly making false representations and being unjustly enriched as a result. The Defendant, Beachway Therapy Center filed an answer and affirmative defenses to five of the counts and moved to dismiss the other count.

Attorney David Shiner who also represents Mr. Graham stated, "This case is about obtaining justice for the consumer, and standing up to deceptive business practices." Attorney Shiner added, "The differences between the pictures on Beachway's website, versus the pictures of Beachway's actual residential facility, tell a very compelling story. And, we are hopeful this case will also shed light on the representations made by Beachway to the insurance carriers that typically pay for such treatment and accommodations."

