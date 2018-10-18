Shiner Light Blonde Goes Back On The Road With Rising Country Star Morgan Wallen For IF I KNOW ME TOUR

Shiner has long been associated with country music supporting artists throughout the state of Texas and beyond. In its commitment to the country music scene, Shiner also has partnerships with Texan rockers Wade Bowen and The Randy Rogers Band, among others.

"I can't wait to be back on the road for my second headlining tour presented by Shiner Light Blonde," shared Wallen. "Shiner has always been one of my favorite, easy-drinking beers and I am grateful to have their continued support."

Kicking off at the top of the year on January 5th in Milwaukee, WI, the IF I KNOW ME TOUR presented by Shiner Light Blonde will hit top cities from coast-to-coast including shows in Boston, New York, Las Vegas, Denver, Nashville, Los Angeles, Wallen's hometown of Knoxville, TN and more before wrapping in Salt Lake City, UT, on March 30th.

Gregor Mina, Director of Marketing for Spoetzl Brewery shared, "For over a century Shiner has been closely entwined with music in particularly with the country music genre. We are delighted to be back on the road with Morgan Wallen for his second headlining tour presented by Shiner Light Blonde and look forward to all of the good things to come in 2019."

The tour will feature emerging star HARDY as the opening act, with presales starting October 23rd on Spotify followed by Wallen's Fan Club / VIP Nation on October 25 and becoming widely available on October 26.

Below are the dates and cities scheduled for Morgan Wallen's 2019 IF I KNOW ME TOUR:



1/5 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin

1/10 – Birmingham, Alabama

1/11 – Knoxville, Tennessee

1/17 – Overland Park, Kansas

1/18 – Lincoln, Nebraska

1/19 – Denver, Colorado

1/24 – Columbia, South Carolina

1/25 – Athens, Georgia

1/26 – Madison, Wisconsin

1/31 – Nashville, Tennessee

2/2 – Springfield, Illinois

2/7 – Oxford, Mississippi

2/9 – Starkville, Mississippi

2/16 – Lexington, Kentucky

2/21 – New York, New York

2/22 – Boston, Massachusetts

2/23 – Asbury Park, New Jersey

3/1 – Lake Buena Vista, Florida

3/7 – Lancaster, Pennsylvania

3/8 – Clifton Park, New York

3/23 – Los Angeles, California

3/27 – San Diego, California

3/28 – Phoenix, Arizona

3/29 – Las Vegas, Nevada

3/30 – Salt Lake City, Utah

About Shiner Light Blonde:

Founded in 1909, Shiner has long been producing a diverse line of craft beers. A product of the oldest independent craft brewery in Texas, Shiner Light Blonde is a 99-calorie craft beer – brewed from only the highest quality ingredients, it's truly Light Done Right. For more information, visit us at www.shiner.com .

About Morgan Wallen:

Morgan Wallen's PLATINUM-certified #1 single "Up Down," featuring Florida Georgia Line, has earned high praise from the likes of Billboard, Rolling Stone Country, Sounds Like Nashville, Morning Hangover, Whiskey Riff and more. His anticipated follow-up "Whiskey Glasses" is currently climbing the Country radio charts. With more than 400 million combined digital streams to his credit, the engaging entertainer was named among CMT's LISTEN UP "18 for 2018" class of newcomers and sharpened his performance skills opening for superstars like FGL and labelmate Chris Lane. Following his run on Luke Bryan's WHAT MAKES YOU COUNTRY TOUR, including high-profile stadium stops, he's joined Jake Owen's LIFE'S WHATCHA MAKE IT TOUR for the fall in support of his debut album IF I KNOW ME, named one of Taste of Country's "Top 10 Country Albums of 2018, So Far." The in-demand songwriter has co-penned hits for A Thousand Horses, Dustin Lynch, and Kane Brown, as well as Jason Aldean's PLATINUM-certified #1 "You Make It Easy." Born in Sneedville, Tenn. (also home to bluegrass legend Jimmy Martin), Wallen was a star on the baseball diamond; attended the same high school as Country superstar Kenny Chesney; and has deep roots in the church. With a Hard Rock-loving preacher for a father and a mother who couldn't get enough Country and contemporary Christian music, Wallen began performing for his local congregation at the tender age of 3 and went on to develop a strong love of Country, Rock and Hip-Hop. For more about Morgan Wallen, visit www.morganwallen.com , and follow him on Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

