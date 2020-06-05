Shinhan Financial Group files its 2019 Form 20-F to the SEC

SEOUL, South Korea, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE: SHG)(KRX: 055550) filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on April 29, 2020. The report is available at Shinhan Financial Group's Homepage, http://www.shinhangroup.com/en/invest/filing/oversea_filing02.jsp, as well as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website, www.sec.gov.

A hard copy of the annual report will be provided to shareholders upon request, free of charge, via [email protected].

Contact:

Hyun Kyungyeob

+82-2-6360-3075

[email protected]

SOURCE Shinhan Financial Group