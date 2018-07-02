Shinola And Disney Celebrate 90 Years Of Mickey Mouse With The Launch Of The Mickey Classics Collection

Since his big-screen debut in Steamboat Willie on November 18, 1928, Mickey continues to serve as the global ambassador for The Walt Disney Company. From the beloved Mickey Mouse Club to today's Mickey Mouse cartoon shorts, the character's optimistic outlook and endearing personality continue to delight fans around the world.

"Shinola is a company that believes in celebrating American success stories," said Shannon Washburn, President of Shinola. "We are proud to join Disney in honoring the magic of Mickey Mouse while also commemorating the five-year anniversary of our flagship watch, the Runwell."

Mickey Classics is a collection of limited-edition and special-edition Shinola Runwell timepieces, leather goods, audio equipment, wall clocks and journals showcasing Mickey Mouse.

We are offering five limited-edition Runwell timepieces featuring illustrations by Disney's character artist, Jeff Shelly. Each illustration is drawn specifically for these five Shinola watches, inspired by iconic Mickey Mouse moments such as the character's appearance in Plane Crazy and Steamboat Willie. Limited to 90 timepieces per style in honor of Mickey Mouse's 90th Anniversary, each Runwell comes with one of five framed original sketches of Mickey Mouse, as well as a special-edition Shinola sketchbook with a "How to Draw Mickey" instructional booklet.

Additionally, both the leather Runwell backpack—which includes a hand-stitched leather appliqué of Steamboat Willie—and the leather tech portfolio are lined with a "How to Draw Mickey" illustration.

The Mickey Classics journals feature a flip book that animates a scene from The Nifty Nineties (1941) created by Disney legend Fred (Freddie) Moore, whose design and animation of the spunky little star is considered seminal in Mickey's career.

The Shinola x Disney Mickey Classics collection will be available on November 16, at Shinola.com and in Shinola stores, Disney stores and select specialty retailers. Prices range from $28 for a journal to $2,500 for a Shinola Runwell Turntable.

For more, please visit shinola.com. Additional imagery can be found here.

ABOUT SHINOLA

At Shinola, we've made a lasting commitment to making lasting things. World-class watches, beautiful leather goods, high-integrity audio, thoughtful gifts, and a hotel. If it's made, we want to try to make it better. With relentless optimism, tenacity, humor and humility, we help people shine in an understated way. We are charged up by our communities and do our best to give more energy than we take.

ABOUT DISNEY PARKS, EXPERIENCES AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS

Disney Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products is the business segment of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) that brings the magic of Disney's stories, characters and franchises into the daily lives of families and fans around the world to create memories that last a lifetime. The company's iconic travel and leisure businesses include six resort destinations in the United States, Europe, and Asia; a top-rated cruise line; a luxurious family beach resort in Hawaii; a popular vacation ownership program; and an award-winning guided family adventure business. Disney's global consumer products operations include the world's leading licensing business; the world's largest children's print publisher; Disney Store locations around the world; and the shopDisney e-commerce platform. These experiences are created by Walt Disney Imagineering, the innovative force responsible for overseeing the segment's world-class products and experiences -- from immersive lands to interactive toys, and everything in between.

