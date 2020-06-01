Shinola Releases Ad Surrounding Pivoted Messaging For 'The Champ' Timepiece

The real champs are hard at work - fighting the most unprecedented pandemic of our lifetime - all over the country and in our hard-hit hometown of Detroit. The Champ has become Shinola's way of representing and celebrating of 2020's true Champs – 'Olympians' in their own right – getting us through a worldwide health crisis. In conjunction with the launch of The Champ, Shinola will be donating to the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan (CFSEM) - specifically to their efforts supporting the healthcare workers who are giving it their all on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis . In an effort to immediately support our frontline champions when it's needed most, The Champ is currently available for pre-purchase on Shinola.com , with a target delivery in late-July. This is pending on the reopening of our watch factory, as we will only begin getting back to work when it is 100% safe to do so. As we slowly and safely start to bring our team back to our facilities, assembling The Champ will be the first - and most important - thing we do.

This pivoted messaging and corresponding campaign came to fruition thanks to countless video calls, phone calls, texts, and emails amongst the Shinola team who worked from their home offices, kitchen tables, and living rooms to bring The new Champ to life. The campaign will break with two full page ads: one in the New York Times, and one in the Detroit Free Press; the headline reading, "Inspired by feats of strength. Reimagined for the human spirit." In addition to these print ads, Shinola created a short video about what The Champ once was and what it is now, featuring internally-sourced photos of employees' own friends & family members serving on the frontlines.

Priced at $395 and limited to 500 units, visit Shinola.com to pre-purchase The Champ. Shinola has pledged to donate every penny totaling $197,500 to the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan.



ABOUT SHINOLA

At Shinola, we've made a lasting commitment to making lasting things. World-class watches, beautiful leather goods, high-integrity audio, thoughtful gifts, and a hotel. If it's made, we want to try to make it better. With relentless optimism, tenacity, humor, and humility, we help people shine in an understated way.

ABOUT DETROLA BY SHINOLA

The Official Watch Of Something™. Detrola arrives at the intersection of quality Shinola craftsmanship and youthful design. Striking the perfect balance between strength and style, each watch adds its own personality to the mix through vibrant colorways and fun packaging. With limited-edition drops every 6 to 8 weeks, these highly-collectible watches are aimed towards young style-seekers that love to express themselves with accessories.

ABOUT THE COMMUNITY FOUNDATION FOR SOUTHEAST MICHIGAN

The Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan is a full-service philanthropic organization leading the way to positive change in our region. As a permanent community endowment built by gifts from thousands of individuals and organizations, the Foundation supports a wide variety of activities benefiting education, arts and culture, health, human services, community development, and civic affairs. Since its inception, the Foundation has distributed more than $1.1 billion through more than 74,000 grants to nonprofit organizations throughout Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Monroe, Washtenaw, St. Clair, and Livingston counties. For more information, please visit www.cfsem.org

SOURCE Shinola

