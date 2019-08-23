Shioma Anti-Aging is Helping Men Wave Goodbye to Erectile Dysfunction with Cutting-edge GAINSWave® Treatment

HOUSTON, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Phyllis Okereke, MD, FAARFM with Shioma Anti-Aging is implementing a non-invasive and drug-free solution for Erectile Dysfunction (ED). This cutting-edge procedure boasts a 75% success rate amongst patients. The treatment is called GAINSWave® , and is the premium brand of shockwave therapy performed by a highly-trained network of providers across the nation.

This all-natural solution addresses the root cause of the issue using Low-Intensity Extracorporeal Soundwaves (Li-ESWT) to remove micro-plaque, stimulate the growth of new blood vessels, and improve blood flow.

Erectile Dysfunction is a natural occurrence that affects many men as they age. Over time, the vessels in the genitalia weaken and micro-plaque builds. This plaque restricts the blood flow that streams throughout the area, making it difficult to achieve an erection. Subsequently, sensitivity and blood vessel production declines as well.

"For years, medical professionals have been searching for a concrete solution to treat the core of Erectile Dysfunction as opposed to just masking the symptoms with painful injections and pharmaceuticals," says Dr. Okereke. "From my experience, GAINSWave is that solution." Shockwave therapy has been used in Europe for more than 15 years with great success treating things from Plantar fasciitis to Achilles tendonitis, and Myocardial revascularization.

There have been multiple studies that verify the efficacy of the shockwave therapy used in GAINSWave treatment.

Patients receiving GAINSWave have confirmed positive results, reporting improved erection quality, enhanced sexual performance, and decreased refractory time between ejaculation. "It's also a powerful way to prevent ED. Until recently, most men were unaware that they could take their packages in for routine maintenance," adds Phyllis Okereke, MD, FAARFM.

Treatment is safe and comfortable helping men optimize sexual performance and reverse the effects o fErectile Dysfunction and Peyronie's disease. Shioma Anti-Aging is now treating men with the GAINSWave Therapy in their offices located at 5433 Westheimer Rd #420, Houston, TX 77056.

Dr. Okereke transitioned into integrative and functional medicine to treat her patients using pre-emptive techniques to help them live the best life possible. Instead of waiting until they need to use prescription drugs to treat a constellation of symptoms, Dr. Okereke helps her patients correct the underlying health issues at their source.

