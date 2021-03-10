ShipBob Launches as Global Fulfillment Partner for Square Online Sellers as ShipBob Surpasses Their 25 Millionth Shipment

CHICAGO, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ShipBob , the leading cloud-based logistics platform for small and medium-sized businesses, today announced its partnership with Square Online. This partnership will enable millions of Square sellers to offer fast and affordable shipping to their customer base.

With this new integration, which takes only minutes to set up, Square Online sellers can automatically sync their product catalog and orders directly into ShipBob, who then fulfills these orders from their network of global fulfillment centers. After the order is picked and packed, tracking gets sent back to the Square platform so the end customer can receive confirmation that their order is on its way and have full visibility throughout the entire transaction, from the time of purchase to the final delivery. This means that sellers of all sizes now have access to a scalable, international fulfillment infrastructure, which enables them to provide their customers with the fast, affordable and reliable shipping experience that customers have become accustomed to on Amazon.

ShipBob has seen tremendous growth since the COVID-19 pandemic hit and recently surpassed its 25 millionth shipment. After a strong 2020, they are looking to double their growth again in 2021. Currently, more than 5,000 online businesses use ShipBob's fulfillment solution and network of 16 fulfillment centers across the US, Canada, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. ShipBob's total fulfillment center count will more than double this year, including locations in new countries.

"We appreciate how Square is constantly driving innovation in commerce and caters to merchants selling both online and in person," said Dhruv Saxena, CEO and co-founder of ShipBob. "Our mission is to democratize fulfillment for companies of all sizes around the world, which is why we are excited to partner closely with best-in-class platforms like Square Online. Together, we can now open our global fulfillment network to their millions of customers around the world."

"It's been a difficult year for businesses and online selling has become more important than ever before," said David Rusenko, head of eCommerce at Square. "We're looking forward to teaming up with ShipBob to help provide our sellers with access to the tools they need to thrive, not just survive in 2021 and beyond."

ShipBob is the leading cloud-based logistics platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses to provide them access to best-in-class supply chain and fulfillment capabilities. The ShipBob platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers across all of their sales channels, and enables them to manage products and inventory, orders and shipments, and leverage analytics and reporting to run their business effectively.

Founded in 2014 out of Chicago, ShipBob was launched through Y Combinator by co-founders Dhruv Saxena and Divey Gulati, two entrepreneurs who saw a need for more efficient shipping for ecommerce businesses. Today, the company has raised $130.5 million in funding and operates a global logistics network with 16 fulfillment centers across four countries. Learn more by visiting shipbob.com.

