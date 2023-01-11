Shipbroking market 2023-2027; A descriptive analysis of the five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK , Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global shipbroking market size is estimated to grow by USD 244.12 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.95% during the forecast period. Europe held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 49%. For more Insights on market size, Request a sample report

Shipbroking market - Five Forces

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Shipbroking Market 2023-2027

The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for entire details – buy the report!

Shipbroking market – Customer Landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



Shipbroking market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (bulker, tanker, and others), end-user (oil and gas, manufacturing, aerospace and defense, and others), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the bulker segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increasing demand for dry bulk seaborne trade across the world. Also, the growth in the production of wheat and other non-perishable products is driving the demand for bulkers, such as dry containers, in the global shipbroking market.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global shipbroking market is segmented into Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global shipbroking market.

Europe is estimated to contribute 49% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Factors such as the growth in seaborne trade and the maturity of the shipping industry are driving the growth of the shipbroking market in Europe .

Download a Sample Report

Shipbroking market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The demand for significant value creation in the shipping process is one of the key growth drivers in the market.

Shipbroking is an extremely crucial function in the shipping business.

Shipbrokers play a crucial role in bringing parties together from different regions and backgrounds to create a win-win situation for all stakeholders. They are equipped with not only different formal qualifications but extensive experience and worldwide contacts also across the maritime sector.

With most businesses in the maritime industry becoming more customer-centric, the involvement of shipbrokers in a shipping transaction is increasingly perceived as a beneficial proposition for all the parties involved.

All these factors are influencing the growth of the global shipbroking market.

Leading trends influencing the market

The implementation of advanced technology is identified as the key trend in the market.

Investments in R&D have proliferated the adoption of advanced technologies in the maritime sector.

The increasing use of smart systems such as advanced sensor systems, drones, satellites, and other robotic devices is making modern ships smarter.

Besides, the advent of computerized systems, Big Data Analytics, and the availability of real-time maritime data have resulted in greater transparency and visibility across global markets and pricing trends.

Such developments are bringing high levels of efficiency into the entire shipbroking and shipping process.

This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The growing reliance on global macroeconomic factors is one of the major challenges hindering market growth.

Global macroeconomic factors have a direct impact on the shipbroking industry.

The decline in global economic growth, investments, or trade will have an adverse impact on the growth shipping industry.

In addition, factors such as the rise of protectionism across the world, shortening supply chains, production and trade localization, and the failure of regional trade agreements are negatively affecting the global shipping industry.

Many such factors are reducing the growth potential in the market.

Driver, Trend, and Challenges are the factor of market dynamics that state about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Shipbroking Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Shipbroking Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Shipbroking Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Shipbroking Market industry across Europe , APAC, North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, APAC, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Shipbroking Market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Shipbroking Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 164 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.95% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 244.12 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.8 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 49% Key countries US, Singapore, China, UK, and Norway Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AGORA SHIPBROKING Corp., Aries Shipbroking (Asia) Pte Ltd., Braemar Shipping Services Plc, BRS Group, Chowgule Brothers Pvt. Ltd., Clarkson PLC, E.A. Gibson Shipbrokers Ltd., Fearnleys AS, Galbraiths Ltd., Howe Robinson Partners Pte Ltd., INTEROCEAN, Lorentzen and Stemoco AS, Maersk Broker KS, Maritime London Ltd., McQuilling Partners Inc., Poten and Partners Inc., Seacore Shipbrokers Ltd., SHIPLINKS, Simpson Spence Young Ltd., and SPI Marine (UK) Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global shipbroking market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global shipbroking market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Bulker - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Bulker - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Bulker - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Bulker - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Bulker - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Tanker - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Tanker - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Tanker - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Tanker - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Tanker - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Aerospace and defense - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Aerospace and defense - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Singapore - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Singapore - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Singapore - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Singapore - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Singapore - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Norway - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Norway - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Norway - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Norway - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Norway - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 107: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AGORA SHIPBROKING Corp.

Exhibit 120: AGORA SHIPBROKING Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 121: AGORA SHIPBROKING Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: AGORA SHIPBROKING Corp. - Key offerings

12.4 Aries Shipbroking ( Asia ) Pte Ltd.

) Pte Ltd. Exhibit 123: Aries Shipbroking ( Asia ) Pte Ltd. - Overview

) Pte Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 124: Aries Shipbroking ( Asia ) Pte Ltd. - Product / Service

) Pte Ltd. - Product / Service

Exhibit 125: Aries Shipbroking ( Asia ) Pte Ltd. - Key offerings

12.5 Braemar Shipping Services Plc

Exhibit 126: Braemar Shipping Services Plc - Overview



Exhibit 127: Braemar Shipping Services Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Braemar Shipping Services Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Braemar Shipping Services Plc - Segment focus

12.6 BRS Group

Exhibit 130: BRS Group - Overview



Exhibit 131: BRS Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: BRS Group - Key offerings

12.7 Chowgule Brothers Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 133: Chowgule Brothers Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Chowgule Brothers Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Chowgule Brothers Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 Clarkson PLC

Exhibit 136: Clarkson PLC - Overview



Exhibit 137: Clarkson PLC - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Clarkson PLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Clarkson PLC - Segment focus

12.9 E.A. Gibson Shipbrokers Ltd.

Exhibit 140: E.A. Gibson Shipbrokers Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 141: E.A. Gibson Shipbrokers Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: E.A. Gibson Shipbrokers Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Fearnleys AS

Exhibit 143: Fearnleys AS - Overview



Exhibit 144: Fearnleys AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Fearnleys AS - Key offerings

12.11 Galbraiths Ltd.

Exhibit 146: Galbraiths Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Galbraiths Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Galbraiths Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 Howe Robinson Partners Pte Ltd.

Exhibit 149: Howe Robinson Partners Pte Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Howe Robinson Partners Pte Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Howe Robinson Partners Pte Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 Lorentzen and Stemoco AS

Exhibit 152: Lorentzen and Stemoco AS - Overview



Exhibit 153: Lorentzen and Stemoco AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Lorentzen and Stemoco AS - Key offerings

12.14 Maersk Broker KS

Exhibit 155: Maersk Broker KS - Overview



Exhibit 156: Maersk Broker KS - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Maersk Broker KS - Key offerings

12.15 McQuilling Partners Inc.

Exhibit 158: McQuilling Partners Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 159: McQuilling Partners Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: McQuilling Partners Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Poten and Partners Inc.

Exhibit 161: Poten and Partners Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Poten and Partners Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: Poten and Partners Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Simpson Spence Young Ltd.

Exhibit 164: Simpson Spence Young Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 165: Simpson Spence Young Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 166: Simpson Spence Young Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 167: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 168: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 169: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 170: Research methodology



Exhibit 171: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 172: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 173: List of abbreviations

