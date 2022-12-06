Shipbuilding market: APAC is estimated to contribute 73% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period- Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The shipbuilding market size is forecast to grow by USD 24.52 billion at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2022 and 2027. APAC is forecasted to contribute 73% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Increasing developments in the regional maritime transportation sector are acting as the major driving force for the regional shipbuilding market. China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Malaysia are the leading countries in terms of seaport transportation of goods and, therefore, drive the growth of the shipbuilding market in the region.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Shipbuilding Market 2023-2027

Competitive analysis

Shipbuilding Market: Segmentation Analysis

Technavio has segmented the shipbuilding market by application (commercial and defense), type (oil tankers, bulk carriers, cargo ships, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East and Africa). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all segments to the growth of the global market.

The commercial segment will hold the largest share of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of the shipbuilding commercial segment is driven by the increase in international trade through maritime logistics. This is resulting in an increase in container handling operations at marine ports, which are accelerating the need for commercial ships and vessels.

Key factors driving market growth

Increasing seaborne trading is notably driving the shipbuilding market growth. Over the last couple of decades, it has been recorded that the shipbuilding industry has witnessed an increase in the overall trade volume.

Due to an increase in population in developing economies the demand for goods and raw materials is rapidly increasing. This is also a major factor behind the rise in seaborne trading.

Leading trends influencing the market

An increase in demand for eco-friendly ships is the primary trend shaping the shipbuilding market.

The initial International Maritime Organization strategy was adopted during the 72nd session on 13 April 2018 by the Marine Environment Protection Committee to control greenhouse gas emissions from ships. The vision behind the adoption of this strategy was to reduce 40% of the global average of CO2 emissions by 2030 from shipping.

What are the key data covered in the shipbuilding market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the shipbuilding market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the shipbuilding market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the shipbuilding market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of shipbuilding market vendors

Shipbuilding Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 24.52 billion Market structure Fragmented Regional analysis APAC, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 73% Key countries China, South Korea, Japan, The Philippines, and Poland Key companies profiled BAE Systems Plc, Conrad Industries Inc., Damen Shipyards Group, Derecktor Shipyards, Fincantieri Spa, Fr. Fassmer GmbH and Co. KG, General Dynamics Corp., Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., IHI Corp., IMABARI SHIPBUILDING CO. LTD., International Maritime Industries, Oshima Shipbuilding Co. Ltd., Paramount Maritime Holdings, Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Ulstein Group ASA, Uzmar Shipbuilding and Trade Inc., Cheoy Lee Shipyards Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., and Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global shipbuilding market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.3 Oil tankers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Bulk carriers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Cargo ships - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 BAE Systems Plc

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

