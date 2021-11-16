Shipbuilding Market Size to Grow by USD 13.24 Billion | Market Research Insights Highlight the Increasing Seaborne Trading as Key Driver | Technavio

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Vendor Insights

The Shipbuilding Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The report also offers information on several market vendors, including BAE Systems Plc, Damen Shipyards Group NV, Fincantieri Spa, General Dynamics Corp., Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Oshima Shipbuilding Co. Ltd., Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., and Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. among others.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. - In February 2021, the company announced the launch of smartris, a drive solution for AGVs (automatic guided vehicles) and AMRs (autonomous mobile robots) that consists of three key components, namely gear, servo motor, and driver



The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

BAE Systems Plc

Damen Shipyards Group NV

Fincantieri Spa

General Dynamics Corp.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Oshima Shipbuilding Co. Ltd.

Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings. Read Free Sample Report .

Geographical Market Analysis

92% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), The Philippines, and Japan are the key markets for shipbuilding in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. https://www.technavio.com/report/shipbuilding-market-industry-analysis

Key Market Trends & Challenges:

The increase in demand for eco-friendly ships is one of the prominent trends that is likely to positively impact the market growth. Governments and international organizations are introducing many regulations related to reducing the negative effects of ships and vessels on the environment. This is because shipping includes several environmental impacts of shipping including greenhouse gas emissions as well as oil pollution. The rising environmental regulations should increase the demand for eco-friendly ships that adhere to the latest emission norms. The trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

The uncertainties associated with crude oil prices is one of the prominent challenges likely to hinder the market growth. The global crude oil market showcases high volatile nature because prices have recorded several highs and lows in the recent past. Frequent fluctuations in global crude oil prices disrupt various activities in the oil and gas value chain. The rapid fall in the prices has triggered a massive withdrawal of investments, as oil companies have cut down offshore exploration and production activities. This has decreased the demand for offshore vessels as well as oil tankers. Therefore, the volatility in crude oil prices poses a challenge for the growth of the global shipbuilding market.

View free sample for highlights on market Trends & Challenges affecting the Shipbuilding Market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Shipbuilding Market Value Chain Analysis

It includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Distribution and logistics

Marketing and sales

Aftermarket and service

Industry innovations

Related Reports:

Tugboats Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Luxury Yacht Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Shipbuilding Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.73% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 13.24 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.12 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, South America, North America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 92% Key consumer countries China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Japan, The Philippines, and Poland Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BAE Systems Plc, Damen Shipyards Group NV, Fincantieri Spa, General Dynamics Corp., Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Oshima Shipbuilding Co. Ltd., Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., and Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

https://www.technavio.com/

