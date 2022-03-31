Shipium CEO Named Supply and Demand Chain Executive Pros to Know 2022 Award Winner

Jason Murray recognized for his innovation in leading logistics company that allows e-commerce retailers to compete with Amazon Prime

SEATTLE, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jason Murray, co-founder and CEO of Shipium , the technology-driven supply chain and logistics company seeking to solve "the Prime problem," today was named one of Supply & Demand Chain Executive's Pros to Know 2022 award winners. The award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage the supply chain for competitive advantage.

Murray is credited with developing and achieving Shipium's goal of helping e-commerce companies offer free and fast shipping, then keep their promise with world-class supply chain technology. Prior to founding Shipium in 2019, he spent 19 years at Amazon in roles such as VP of Retail Systems and VP of Forecasting & Supply Chain, where he owned the software and operations that power Prime, Subscribe & Save and Pricing. He is a University of Washington grad, and an engineer at heart who loves solving complex scaling problems.

"It's an honor to be recognized for leading Shipium's vision and success, and take a moment to be proud of what we've accomplished in such a short period of time," said Murray. "I give full credit to my team—I've accomplished nothing alone and Shipium would not be disrupting the ecommerce shipping experience with such demonstrable success without their dedication and belief. I'm looking forward to celebrating with them."

In today's world, consumers expect fast and free shipping with every purchase due to the abilities of Amazon Prime. Other retailers struggle to provide the same experience, allowing Amazon to gain market share in more areas—creating and exacerbating "the Prime Problem." Shipium was developed by Murray and his co-founder Mac Brown, a former Zulily supply chain executive, and a team of ex-Amazon and ex-Zulily veterans with the goal of vision towards becoming the world's best ecommerce supply chain platform that can help. Its API-first approach allows users to easily solve difficult operations problems, no matter the scale.

"When I look back at past Pros to Know winners, I see a lot of individuals who accomplished a lot of great achievements," said Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics."But, this year's winners are reinventing what it means to be a supply chain professional. This year's winners are intuitive, adaptive and so super smart, and continue to push the envelope when it comes to everything supply chain-related,"

"We received over 360 nominations this year, the highest number of nominations ever for this award," added Mayer. "It's proof that today's supply chain professionals are not only doing great things for the supply chain, but are also being supported by their teams, peers and partners."

Go to www.SDCExec.com to view the full list of 2022 Pros to Know winners. The overall winner will be announced live at MODEX 2022 in Atlanta. To learn more about Shipium, visit www.shipium.com .

About Shipium

Shipium is a technology-driven supply chain and logistics company seeking to solve "the Prime problem" for companies facing heightened customer expectations. The company aims to help e-commerce companies ship their orders fast, free, and on-time better than anyone else by improving supply chain decisions, which can reduce shipping costs over 5% and speed up estimated delivery by several days. Shipium provides the missing piece of technology that retailers need to meet changing consumer preferences while profitably scaling e-commerce operations.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

Media contact:

Amanda Mieczkowski

BAM

[email protected]

SOURCE Shipium / BAM Communications