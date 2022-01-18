SHIPLEY DO-NUTS BAKES UP BIG 2022 PLANS AFTER YEAR OF TREMENDOUS GROWTH

Underlining that growth, Shipley signed a 25-unit deal in Dallas-Fort Worth at the end of 2021.

"From opening 18 new stores across the Southeast in 2021 to breaking ground on our new headquarters in Houston and all the milestones in between, we accomplished more than ever over the past year," said Shipley CEO Clifton Rutledge. "The growth we experienced has primed us for continued success in 2022."

In addition to its expanded footprint, Shipley Do-Nuts jumped 13 spots to No. 144 in the newly released Entrepreneur Franchise 500® and ranked first in its category.

Shipley also committed to giving back to the community throughout the year in 2021 as the official sponsor of Houston ISD's "Coffee with a Cop" program, which gives students the opportunity to connect with their community's police officers to learn more about good decision-making. Shipley provides fresh do-nuts for elementary school children to enjoy with visiting officers during program events. Shipley is continuing its sponsorship this year.

Looking to 2022, Shipley has plans to continue its fast-paced growth with multiunit deals in Maryland and Georgia, both new state entries for the brand, and new store openings in current and new markets across the Southeast.

Fast-growing Shipley, now with more than 330 locations, has franchise commitments in place to open an additional 300 shops over the next five years in Texas and across the Southeast. It is actively recruiting additional franchisees in all markets, with a focus on increasing its presence in Colorado, Georgia and Oklahoma.

ABOUT SHIPLEY DO-NUTS

Founded in 1936, Houston-based Shipley Do-Nuts is a leading do-nut restaurant franchisor and manufacturer of specialty food products. Shipley franchises over 300 restaurants to a diverse group of operators across 10 states and has served its do-nuts, kolaches and beverages to generations of guests. Shipley is ranked No. 144 on Entrepreneur's 2022 Franchise 500 list. For information on franchising, visit www.shipleydonuts.com/franchise .

Media Contact:

Ashley Lennington

[email protected]

817-329-3257

SOURCE Shipley Do-Nuts