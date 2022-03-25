SHIPLEY DO-NUTS BRINGS SUPPLY CHAIN VETERAN ON BOARD

Fisher, who most recently served as senior director of global strategic sourcing at Krispy Kreme before joining Shipley, brings more than 20 years of experience in food manufacturing and food service. Prior to his tenure at Krispy Kreme, he spent 17 years at Pillsbury/General Mills in several leadership roles, including senior manager of sourcing.

At Shipley, he will oversee all aspects of supply chain for the rapidly expanding do-nut franchise, which currently has more than 330 locations. The company has signed new development deals for more than 70 new units so far in 2022, for a total of more than 350 planned units in the pipeline, including expansion into Maryland, Georgia and other markets.

"Shipley is currently growing faster than any other period in its history, and Jim is joining us at a pivotal time as the nation experiences widespread supply chain challenges," said Shipley CEO Clifton Rutledge. "His expertise and leadership will be crucial in keeping our system running smoothly as we increase unit count and expand our footprint into new territories."

Fisher, a Texas native from Big Sandy, returns to his home state to join the company. He says when he was an undergraduate at Texas A&M University majoring in industrial distribution – supply chain, he would often turn to Shipley for do-nuts, kolaches and coffee to help fuel his studies.

"I've loved Shipley Do-Nuts for a long time and have missed them while I've been away from Texas, so it's a real treat to come home and become part of the Shipley family," said Fisher. "I look forward to helping Shipley meet the challenges of rapid expansion as it brings the World's Greatest Do-Nuts to new markets all over the country."

In addition to his bachelor's degree from A&M, Fisher also holds an MBA in supply chain management from Arizona State University.

