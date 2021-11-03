Shipley Do-Nuts Marks Milestones, Including New Austin Developments

Furthering its current growth initiative, Shipley, which makes artisan-crafted, in-house fresh do-nuts daily, recently inked a deal to open 15 new locations in and around Austin, Texas. The agreement is with G&S Do-Nuts, a partnership between David Howell, Patrick "Wheels" Smith and Richard Howell. David Howell was formerly chief financial officer of G&S Group, a holding company for Hat Creek Burger Company and 1788 Chicken. Richard Howell is a former board member of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and current G&S Group partner. Smith is an attorney and G&S Group partner.

David Howell said the first new Austin Shipley is slated to open in the fourth quarter of 2022. The agreement with G&S Group will more than double Shipley's footprint in the burgeoning Austin area.

"Whether guests are bringing Shipley to a sporting event or a church gathering, we are confident the world's greatest do-nuts will reunite the community after spending so much time apart," Howell said. "We are certain with the addition of 15 locations in the Austin area, Austinites will have no shortage of opportunities to gather with Shipley Do-Nuts."

Other recent developments include:

Signing two new franchise agreements to open 20 new locations in West Texas and Tampa, Florida .

and . Opening new locations in Victoria, Texas ; Baton Rouge, Louisiana ; and five in the Houston market. New numbers show the Victoria location broke Shipley's all-time new store sales record.

; ; and five in the market. New numbers show the location broke Shipley's all-time new store sales record. Naming Donna Josephson its first-ever chief marketing officer. Josephson, who has held CMO titles at Corner Bakery, Fazoli's and McAlister's Deli, will help define and grow the Shipley brand as it expands into new markets.

its first-ever chief marketing officer. Josephson, who has held CMO titles at Corner Bakery, Fazoli's and McAlister's Deli, will help define and grow the Shipley brand as it expands into new markets. Bringing on Kerry Leo as vice president of technology. Leo has more than a decade of technology and operational leadership experience and joins Shipley from Church's Chicken/Texas Chicken. He will work to implement systemwide updates in support of the company's accelerated growth and commitment to excellence.

as vice president of technology. Leo has more than a decade of technology and operational leadership experience and joins Shipley from Church's Chicken/Texas Chicken. He will work to implement systemwide updates in support of the company's accelerated growth and commitment to excellence. Celebrating its 85th birthday on Sept. 18 and breaking ground on its new headquarters on Oct. 28 .

"Over the next five years, Shipley locations are on pace to grow by 90%, which is unheard of for a brand our age," said Shipley CEO Clifton Rutledge. "Despite that rapid growth, our commitment to serving the freshest, finest do-nuts and kolaches will continue. We'll do that by partnering with the best franchisees, offering exceptional customer service and holding an unwavering commitment to every community where we operate."

Shipley Do-Nuts has franchise commitments in place to open 300 locations over the next five years in Texas and across the Southeast. The company is also actively recruiting additional franchisees in new and existing markets.

For more information, visit shipleydonuts.com/franchise .

ABOUT SHIPLEY DO-NUTS

Founded in 1936, Houston-based Shipley Do-Nuts is a leading do-nut restaurant franchisor and manufacturer of specialty food products. Shipley franchises over 300 restaurants to a diverse group of operators across nine states and has served its do-nuts, kolaches and beverages to generations of guests. For information on franchising, visit shipleydonuts.com/franchise .

