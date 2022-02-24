SHIPLEY DO-NUTS PARTNERS WITH CREATIVE AGENCY TO LAUNCH NEW 'DO-HAPPY' BRANDING

The move comes as Shipley continues implementing its aggressive growth strategy to build out markets where the brand is already well-known while bringing the brand to new areas that have never had a Shipley Do-Nuts. The company recently entered the South Carolina market and has plans to add locations in two additional new states, Maryland and Georgia, in 2022. It currently has agreements in place to open more than 350 new locations throughout Texas, Georgia, Maryland, Tennessee, Florida and Colorado over the next five years.

"Our partnership with Garrand Moehlenkamp represents a major step in developing our brand as we begin to introduce Shipley to an ever-widening consumer base," said Shipley CMO Donna Josephson. "Unlike most brands, we've never done this before. Shipley grew to where it is now because we offer the best do-nut available anywhere, and now it's time to bring the Shipley magic to life for a whole new audience."

The Portland, Maine-based agency won the business in the fall after a national agency review and began rolling out the brand's new "Do-Happy" campaign this month with the launch of an all-new Shipley Do-Nuts consumer website. "It was clear to us from our first meeting with Garrand Moehlenkamp that they clearly understood the magic of our brand better than anyone else," said Josephson.

The "Do-Happy" platform celebrates the 85-year heritage – and unique spelling – of the Shipley Do-Nut name, along with the craftsmanship of Shipley's made-fresh-daily do-nuts.

"You can't eat a Shipley do-nut or kolache and not feel this warm sense of joy. They're like little 'happiness transmitters.' That was really the inspiration at the heart of creating the new Do-Happy campaign," said Garrand Moehlenkamp founder and CEO Kevin Moehlenkamp. "There is such an overwhelming love out there for Shipley Do-Nuts, and our job is to just bottle up that love and express it so that everyone can be a part of the Shipley magic, no matter where they live."

The Do-Happy campaign will also begin appearing in Shipley Do-Nuts shops and on social media.

Shipley is actively recruiting franchisees in all markets, with a focus on increasing its presence in Colorado, Oklahoma and the Southeast. For more information, visit ownashipleydonuts.com. .

ABOUT SHIPLEY DO-NUTS

Founded in 1936, Houston-based Shipley Do-Nuts is a leading do-nut restaurant franchisor and manufacturer of specialty food products. Shipley franchises over 350 restaurants to a diverse group of operators across 10 states and has served its do-nuts, kolaches and beverages to generations of guests. Shipley is ranked No. 144 on Entrepreneur's 2022 Franchise 500 list, the highest in its category. For information on franchising, visit https://ownashipleydonuts.com/

ABOUT GARRAND MOEHLENKAMP

Garrand Moehlenkamp is an advertising agency located in Portland, Maine, focused on building food and beverage and franchised brands. Founded 35 years ago, the agency remains fiercely independent – guided by doing whatever it takes to drive client success. GM's strategic and creative efforts are centered around the mission of Growing the World's Most Craveable Brands with in-house specialties servicing brand and campaign strategy, creative and production across all mediums. A roster of their craveable clients includes American Family Care, New England Coffee, Louisiana Fish Fry, Hood and StarKist. To connect with their team about building a craveable brand, visit garrand.com.

