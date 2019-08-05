ShipLink Global™ Announces North American Marketing & Distribution Partnership with ERP Solution Provider, SYSPRO™

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ShipLink Global LLC, the leading provider of carrier software automation solutions, today announced it has entered into a formal partnership agreement with SYSPRO, the #1 ranked solution on G2's Crowd List of Top ERP Suites for the Mid-Market.

Unlike most shipping applications which only offer a limited selection of carrier services, ShipLink integrates directly with FedEx Ship Manager™, UPS Worldship™, DHL Easy Ship™, Purolator E-Ship™, Stamps.com™ and other free, carrier-supported programs to provide users with instant access to 100% of available services, including those required for international and LTL freight shipments.

Uniquely designed to leverage SYSPRO's market leading technology, ShipLink today provides hundreds of users with single-click, rules-based shipping from Dispatch or Delivery Notes. ShipLink also draws on a successful 15-year history providing SYSPRO customers with world class shipping solutions.

ShipLink Global's partnership with SYSPRO will leverage this experience in a 3600 marketing program that includes events, educational webinars and a rich selection of go-to-market resources. The campaign will launch during the SYSPRO WAVE 2019 Customer Conference September 11-13. https://www.sysproconference.com/

This partnership will also provide SYSPRO with exclusive rights to offer ShipLink products through its network of resellers and professional systems integrators, and sell direct to end-user customers. While greatly expanding ShipLink Global's distribution channel, the arrangement also provides both new and existing SYSPRO users with a more convenient, single resource to meet their ERP and shipping software requirements.

"With ShipLink, we're now able to offer customers a specialized and advanced method to leverage carrier services to improve ROI and save costs on transportation. ShipLink lets our customers tailor solutions that integrate with SYSPRO information to help streamline the supply chain," said Gavin Verreyne, Chief Services Officer, SYSPRO USA.

About ShipLink Global

ShipLink Global LLC is the leading provider of carrier application integration and shipping solutions for SYSPRO and other ERPs. The company supports deployments in operation since 2003 in a diversity of industries, including consumer products, healthcare, industrial manufacturing, aerospace and ecommerce. To learn more, visit www.shiplinkglobal.com

For additional information, contact:

Mark O'Bryan

SHIPLINK GLOBAL LLC

mobryan@shiplinkglobal.com

SOURCE ShipLink Global LLC

