Shippo's Laura Behrens Wu Named in Inc.'s 2019 Female Founders 100 List

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. today announced its second annual Female Founders 100 list, honoring Shippo's co-founder and CEO Laura Behrens Wu among an influential, ambitious, and diverse group of 100 women who have transformed every major industry in America.

The final list honors entrepreneurs of every age, background and locale—from early-stage founders with world-changing ideas to women who have taken companies public, sold them to big buyers, or have spent decades building and running their businesses. These women are building and leading innovative companies in a vast range of global industries, including tech, fashion, finance, fitness, consumer products, food, and more.

Laura co-founded Shippo, a leading e-commerce shipping software for small and medium-sized businesses, after personally experiencing the obstacles businesses face when setting up shipping operations for her own e-commerce business. With Shippo, businesses can manage shipping across all sales channels, access and compare rates from multiple carriers, print labels, manage tracking, and facilitate returns all in one place.

"I'm really excited to be named alongside such an inspiring list of female founders," said Laura. "We've made so much progress from a diversity standpoint. I look forward to continuing to grow Shippo as a company that aligns with today's customer expectations, which include both a great product and an emphasis on social values."

Inc. editors and writers spent the past year researching a wealth of exciting and accomplished candidates for the list. The founders selected have each made their mark on their industry in the past year, by setting audacious goals or by achieving business milestones. Taken together, they represent the female-led future of business.

"This year's Female Founders 100 showcases the vast and diverse array of female entrepreneurship in America. From the young women whose startups are transforming financial services and tech, to veteran CEOs who have run iconic fitness and food companies for decades, these women are leading many of the most innovative businesses today," says Maria Aspan, editor-at-large of Inc.

Inc.'s Female Founders 100 issue (October 2019) is available online now at https://www.inc.com/2019-female-founders-100 and on newsstands beginning September 24. Join the Female Founders 100 conversation using #FemaleFounders.

ABOUT INC.

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc . is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. has a total monthly audience reach of 50MM. This includes print, digital, video, newsletters and social footprint. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

ABOUT SHIPPO

Founded in 2013, Shippo provides a leading web app for shipping designed for growing small and mid-sized online retailers; and connects seamlessly to e-commerce platforms, marketplaces, and warehouses. The company helps more than 35,000 business get real-time shipping rates, print labels, automate international paperwork, track packages, facilitate returns and more. Shippo's multi-carrier platform provides access to 55+ carriers and helps businesses navigate the complexities of shipping so that they can achieve their highest potential. To date, the company has helped businesses ship more than 100 million packages. To learn more, visit goshippo.com .

