Shipt and CaringBridge Partner To Support Families Going Through Health Journeys

With Shipt's integration into the CaringBridge website, a user on a health journey or caregiver with a personal site can easily communicate essentials they need. A loved one who would like to help can then order the items and have them delivered straight to their friend or family member's door.

"At Shipt, we take a people-first approach and intentionally seek partnerships that align with our values" said Rina Hurst, Chief Business Officer at Shipt. "Our partnership with CaringBridge not only allows us to deliver on a need by simplifying the lives of our existing customers who identify as caregivers, but also sparks new connections for any family going through a health journey to ask for and receive instrumental support."

Whether unable to run to the store due to illness or caring for someone from afar while at work, Shipt has heard from customers who identify as a caregiver and use the service for convenience and the personal touch.

Wendy West, a Shipt customer in Indiana , shared, "Shipt helped me through my mother's illness. Having last minute meals that she could eat was vital. From pork chops to Jello - her food choices changed because of how her medication affected her appetite and Shipt brought those food choices to my front door without having to leave the house."

"Our priority is to ensure no one goes through a health journey alone," said Tia Newcomer, Chief Executive Officer at CaringBridge. "We're excited to partner with Shipt and tap into its network of trusted personal shoppers who we know will go above and beyond to get items delivered to our users."

To help ease the caregiving burden as many face continued stress with returns to office and school, Dr. Archelle Georgiou offers tips on how caregivers can take care of themselves and ask for help:

Self-care . When you're busy taking care of someone and balancing a busy schedule, it can be easy to forget to take care of yourself. It's critical to maintain your own health and well-being by prioritizing eating a balanced diet, getting seven to nine hours of sleep, and exercising (doing anything from gardening to biking).

Ask for Flexibility at Work . Caregiving itself can become its own full-time job. Consider sitting down with your manager and explaining the situation to see if there are any areas you can have more flexibility, whether it be remote work opportunities or a shifting of work hours.

Rally Your Community for Support. If you're supporting someone on a health journey you shouldn't go through that challenging time alone, and you may be surprised at how others are willing to jump in and help - if you just ask. CaringBridge is a great tool to help rally your community and let them know what you need, like getting your weekly groceries or wellness essentials delivered via Shipt.

To order groceries or essentials for a loved one via Shipt, CaringBridge users can visit the "Ways to Help" page. Once logged in, select Shipt, and follow the steps, including checking availability in preferred zip code and coordinating delivery timing, items to order, and recipient's contact information to ensure a smooth delivery.

Find video of a caregiver's first-hand testimonial on how Shipt helped her during a family member's health journey along with Shipt's Chief Business Officer, Rina Hurst, discussing the partnership and for more details, visit the CaringBridge FAQ .

Media Contact:

About Shipt

Shipt brings the store to your door. Through a community of Shipt Shoppers and a convenient app, Shipt provides personal shopping and delivery and is available to 80% of households in more than 5,000 U.S. cities. Shipt Shoppers go above and beyond, communicating in real time about preferences and substitutions. A curated marketplace of retailers, Shipt offers access to a variety of stores and product categories including fresh foods, household essentials, wellness products, office and pet supplies. Shipt is an independently operated, wholly owned subsidiary of Target Corp. Founded and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Shipt also maintains an office in San Francisco. For more information, visit Shipt.com .

About CaringBridge

CaringBridge is a nonprofit social network that helps people connect with family and friends during a health journey. Founded in Eagan, Minnesota in 1997 by Sona Mehring, CaringBridge has made it simple and safe to offer or ask for support when it's needed most. With nearly 300,000 active daily users—CaringBridge offers simple tools for patients and their caregivers to share health updates and rally their community's support. A health journey of any kind—diagnosis, injury, medical or behavioral illness, pregnancy complications or other experiences—is difficult to endure alone. CaringBridge is here to ensure that no one goes through a health journey alone. Learn more at www.CaringBridge.org .

