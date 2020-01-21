Shipt Announces Same-Day Delivery Partnership with Office Depot, Inc.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipt , the membership-based delivery marketplace, announced today that it is expanding its same-day delivery services into a new retail vertical with Office Depot , Inc. (NASDAQ: ODP) a leading B2B integrated distribution platform of business services, products, and technology solutions. Same-day delivery from Office Depot and OfficeMax stores is available to Shipt members in more than 200 markets, serving more than 60 million households.

"Our vision at Shipt is to deliver the products consumers need so that they can spend their time doing what matters most," said Kelly Caruso, CEO of Shipt. "With Office Depot, we're now able to serve more people in more ways – from the local business owner, to the schoolteacher, to the work-from-home mom or dad. We're in the midst of an exciting evolution to a multi-vertical, multi-retailer delivery service and are thrilled to have Office Depot as part of the Shipt family."

Beginning today, Shipt members can select Office Depot OfficeMax in the user-friendly app and on Shipt.com to add any products to their order – including the latest tech, cleaning and breakroom products, business supplies and more. Members can determine if delivery is available in their area by visiting shipt.com/officedepot.

"Office Depot is committed to providing businesses with a quick and convenient shopping experience, so that they can continue to pursue their passion and grow their business," said John Gannfors, EVP and Chief Merchandising and Supply Chain Officer for Office Depot, Inc. "We're excited to offer same-day delivery through Shipt's marketplace so that more businesses can get what they need, when they need it, right to their door."

With retail partners spanning grocery, alcohol, kitchen goods and everyday essentials, business products are the latest addition to the Shipt marketplace. Businesses, families, and schools can now order needed supplies with ease – exemplifying Shipt's mission to simplify lives.

As the nation's fastest growing online same-day delivery marketplace, Shipt is focused on adding new, multi-vertical retail partners throughout the year so members increasingly see Shipt as the simple solution for every need.

For more details and to download the app, visit www.shipt.com and follow @shipt on Instagram , Twitter and Facebook . New Shipt members can get a free two-week trial and an annual Shipt membership for only $49 (reg. $99).

About Shipt

Shipt brings the store to your door. Through a community of Shipt Shoppers and a convenient app, Shipt provides personal shopping and delivery to members for $99 per year. Available to 70% of households in more than 5,000 U.S. cities, Shipt Shoppers go above and beyond for members, communicating in real time about preferences and substitutions. A curated marketplace of retailers, Shipt offers members access to a variety of stores and product categories including fresh foods, household essentials, wellness products and pet supplies. Shipt is an independently operated, wholly owned subsidiary of Target Corp. Founded and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Shipt also maintains an office in San Francisco. For more information, visit Shipt.com.

About Office Depot, Inc.

Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) is a leading provider of business services, products and technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses, through a fully integrated B2B distribution platform of approximately 1,300 stores, online presence, and dedicated sales professionals and technicians. Through its banner brands Office Depot®, OfficeMax®, CompuCom® and Grand&Toy®, as well as others, the Company offers its customers the tools and resources they need to focus on their passion of starting, growing and running their business. For more information, visit news.officedepot.com and follow @officedepot on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Office Depot is a trademark of The Office Club, Inc. OfficeMax is a trademark of OMX,Inc. CompuCom is a trademark of CompuCom Systems, Inc. Grand&Toy is a trademark of Grand & Toy, LLC in Canada. ©2019 Office Depot, Inc. All rights reserved. Any other product or company names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

