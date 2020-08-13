Shipt Celebrates One Year of Same-Day Delivery with 99 Ranch Market

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading same-day delivery marketplace Shipt announced today that it's celebrating one year anniversary of same-day delivery with specialty Asian retailer 99 Ranch Market and their two retail banners, 168 Market and Cravings by 99 Ranch Market . The California-based specialty grocery store currently serves customers at more than 50 locations in 7 states including California, Nevada, Texas and Oregon. Shipt customers in more than 8 million households have access to same-day delivery of all their favorite Asian products from 100% of 99 Ranch Market stores.

To celebrate this announcement, Shipt customers who spend $80 with 99 Ranch Market will receive $10 off their next order. To take advantage of this offer and determine if delivery is available in their area, customers can visit shipt.com/99ranchmarket .

Additionally, anyone can experience same-day delivery without purchasing a full year's membership. Customers now have the option to pay per delivery with a one-time fee, no obligations or commitment. With a variety of delivery options, customers have the flexibility to order same-day delivery from 99 Ranch Market as much or as little as needed. To try a Shipt Pass single delivery for $10 or any other Shipt Pass plans, visit shipt.com .

"What an exciting first year it has been partnering with 99 Ranch Market," said Joe Manning, Chief Business Officer of Shipt. "99 Ranch Market has allowed Shipt to tap into a new multi-vertical retail space, by providing customers same-day delivery from their beloved specialty Asian retailer. We can't wait to see what's in store during our next year of partnership!"

Shipt customers can virtually scroll through the aisles to add their favorite 99 Ranch Market specialty goods to their baskets. During the first year of partnership, customers crafted beautiful Asian inspired recipes from top fresh products, such as baby bok choy, pork spare ribs, Chinese eggplant, daikon radish, enoki mushroom and ginger. Shipt customers can select 99 Ranch Market in the user-friendly app and on Shipt.com to add their favorite specialty Asian products to their order.

"The partnership with Shipt has allowed 99 Ranch Market and its retail banners to service a broader spectrum of shoppers throughout the nation," said Juliet Chen, Director of Marketing, 99 Ranch Market. "Customers are able to conveniently shop their favorite international groceries in the comfort of their own homes. As we continue to enhance and innovate, we look forward to transforming the customer's shopping experience for many years to come."

For more details and to download the app, visit www.shipt.com and follow @shipt on Instagram , Twitter and Facebook .

Shipt Media Contact:

[email protected]

312-464-9553

About Shipt

Shipt brings the store to your door. Through a community of Shipt Shoppers and a convenient app, Shipt provides personal shopping and delivery to members for $99 per year. Available to 80% of households in more than 5,000 U.S. cities, Shipt Shoppers go above and beyond for members, communicating in real time about preferences and substitutions. A curated marketplace of retailers, Shipt offers members access to a variety of stores and product categories including fresh foods, household essentials, wellness products, office and pet supplies. Shipt is an independently operated, wholly owned subsidiary of Target Corp. Founded and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Shipt also maintains an office in San Francisco. For more information, visit Shipt.com.

About 99 Ranch Market

In 1984, Roger Chen started the first 99 Ranch Market to fill a need for an Asian supermarket for his community. 99 Ranch Market values giving back to its communities, and supports various organizations, including Asian Youth Center, Children's Hospital Los Angeles, and Make a Wish Foundation. For the latest information on the company's charitable giving, visit 99ranch.com/community. For press releases and updates, visit 99ranch.com/category/press-releases.

