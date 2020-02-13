Shipt Delivers What You Want Most This Flu Season: Your Mom

When you get sick, get Shipt. Shipt Me My Mom Sweepstakes : Through a user-friendly app and a local network of reliable shoppers, Shipt makes it easy to get whatever you need, delivered straight to your door in as soon as an hour. Now, you can have your mom delivered, too. From now until the end of the month, anyone feeling under the weather can enter the "Shipt Me My Mom" sweepstakes for a chance to win a visit from mom. And by "mom," we mean anyone you deem as that person – it can be your dad, grandma, godfather, aunt, brother, best friend, partner, etc.

"Shipt is all about getting things delivered to people when they need it most," said Kelly Caruso, CEO of Shipt. "So when we thought about what many people want most when they're sick, we thought why not deliver the person who knows how best to take care of them and what's going to make them feel better? For me, there's nothing I want more than a loved one bringing me a warm bowl of chicken noodle soup."

Mom's Top Flu Remedy Picks: Beyond having the chance to get your "mom" delivered, use Shipt to get everything to help you feel better when battling sickness. Bonus: check out Shipt's blog post for the top purchased items during peak flu season last year like tissues, pain relievers and cough syrup – all delivered by Shipt Shoppers from participating retailers so you can stay in bed to get the rest you need.

Branding Evolution

Whether delivering groceries or "mom," Shipt is over-delivering delivery by rapidly expanding its footprint and breaking into new retail verticals to best serve its customers and provide them with what they need. To better represent who the company is and where it's headed, Shipt revealed a refreshed brand look and feel including a new logo reflective of its approachable, people-first personality and mission.

For more details on all things Shipt and official "Shipt Me My Mom" sweepstakes rules, visit www.Shipt.com/ShiptMeMyMom and follow @shipt on Instagram , Twitter and Facebook .

1Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

2"Mom" meaning, the person that cares for you when you want it most – whether that's dad, grandma, a godfather, aunt, brother, friend, partner etc.

Media Contact:

press@shipt.com

About Shipt

Shipt brings the store to your door. Through a community of Shipt Shoppers and a convenient app, Shipt provides personal shopping and delivery and is available to 70% of households in more than 5,000 U.S. cities. Shipt Shoppers go above and beyond, communicating in real time about preferences and substitutions. A curated marketplace of retailers, Shipt offers access to a variety of stores and product categories including fresh foods, household essentials, wellness products and pet supplies. Shipt is an independently operated, wholly owned subsidiary of Target Corp. Founded and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Shipt also maintains an office in San Francisco. For more information, visit Shipt.com.

SOURCE Shipt

Related Links

http://www.shipt.com

